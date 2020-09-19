William “Bill” Moores Hughes

Bill Hughes went to be with his Lord, Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was at home with the love of his life, Ombra Barrow Hughes, as he left this earth peacefully and without pain.
Bill was born in Tyler, TX March 15, 1934 to the late Marvolyn (Moores) and Kernel Hughes. He graduated Baylor University in 1957 and followed in the footsteps of his father into the oil and gas exploration business.
Bill Hughes was Tyler’s first High School All American Football player. He was recruited to play for Baylor University. He was on a path to play in the NFL but suffered a football career ending injury while at Baylor. At that time, he decided to take an art class which set him on his way to becoming an accomplished artist and sculpture. Many of his commissioned bronzes and drawings are held in various private collections and universities.
He was chairman of the private school board when he and his wife, Ombra, led the charge to create and open All Saints School of Tyler. He was Father of the 1986 Tyler Rose Queen and member of the Order of the Rose. Other affiliations include, Chairman of the Board for Children’s Advocacy Center, Board Member of former East Texas Savings & Loan, Chairman of the Board and Elder for First Christian Church, East Texas Land Man Association, Shriners, an original investor in Hollytree Country Club, President of the Tyler See & Ski Club, provided the land for Pine Cove’s Bluffs, Ranch, Timbers and Shores campsites, emcee for the City of Tyler’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square for many years, and crowned the Noonday Onion King for life.
Bill Hughes is survived by his wife, Ombra Barrow Hughes, Son, William “Bo” Hughes, daughter-in-law, Kim Fulgham Hughes, daughter, Marla Hughes Reeder, son-in-law, Scott Reeder, grandkids, Lucy, Reagan and Marshall Hughes, Grant and Rachel Reeder, his brothers, Robert “Bob” Hughes (Jan Harrison Hughes), John W. Hughes (Dianne Boehner Hughes), brother-in-law, Roger Barrow and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces & great-great nephews and several cousins by marriage.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Marvolyn and Kernel Hughes, his mother-in-law, Laura Tackett Barrow, father-in-law Oda S. Barrow and many beloved friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ronny Schoenbrun, Jim Knowles, Charles White, Dr. Merwyn Pickle, Don Williamson of Athens TX, Tom Schoenbrun, Brad Brush, Kyle Clay, and Richard Clay
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Christian Church Music Department, 4202 S. Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 or to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or online at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org.