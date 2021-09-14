Terrie Suzanne Rogers
KEMAH, FORMERLY OF TYLER — Terrie Suzanne Rogers, 68, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on September 10, 2021. Terrie was a beloved wife, mother, Mimi, sister and devoted friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Terrie was born March 27, 1953, in Dallas, Texas to Terry Emory Allen and Mildred Modene Whisenhunt. She graduated from Arp High School, Arp, Texas, before attending Kilgore College, Kilgore, Texas. At Kilgore College she was a member of the Rangerettes.
Terrie was one of the first employees hired at Ferguson Beauregard Company where she worked as the office manager for the next 36 years.
Terrie met Jack Rogers while working at Ferguson Beauregard. The couple married on August 24, 1998, in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Jack and Terrie lived in Tyler, Texas for 17 years, with dreams of retiring to the mountains of Telluride, Colorado. Some of her best memories were spending time with her children and grandchildren in the mountains of Telluride, skiing, and attending the annual Blues and Brews Festival.
Jack and her eventually decided to trade in the dream of living in Colorado when they were invited to the area of Kemah, Texas by their friends Joe and Anne Murdock. Upon having dinner with Joe and Anne, Terrie decided then and there, that Kemah was the place she wanted to live for the rest of her life. So, Jack and Terrie traded in the condo and skis, for suntan lotion and a yacht called the Bella Vita, “Beautiful Life.” Some of her best memories were of her watching her children and eventually her grandchildren play football, baseball, and basketball. Terrie also had great passion for animals of all types, especially dogs and never turned away a stray.
Terrie is survived by her husband, Jack Rogers; her daughter, Jamie Andrews; her son, Mark Andrews (and wife, Amanda); her sister Sherry Carson; her mother Mildred Whisenhunt; her stepsons Michael Rogers (and wife, Rachel), Bryan Rogers (and wife, Lindsay), Brandon Rogers; her two grandchildren, Logan Andrews, and Lake Andrews her niece, Courtney Carson; and her nephew Justin Carson. Terrie is predeceased by her father, Terry Allen.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Burkes Walker Tippit Funeral Directors, Tyler. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 16 at Burkes Walker Tippit Funeral Directors, Tyler. Her resting place will be Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the SPCA or to the organization of your choice in her memory.