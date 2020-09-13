Seth Lincoln Grimes

S.L.Grimes 93, better known as “Rusty” to friends and family, or “Red” to longtime co-workers, passed away in Lindale Tx. August 28, 2020. He was born May 20, 1927 in DeRidder, La. to Ruth Alden Jones Grimes and Leven Chapel Grimes. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter Catherine Michelle Grimes.
Rusty Grimes spent his career working for the Cotton Belt Railroad and Southwestern Transportation Co. Rusty was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed serving as a greeter, especially giving candy to the children. Rusty was a member of Henry Marsh Bell Masonic Lodge in Whitehouse and was a member of the Waco Scottish Rite and Sharon Shrine Temple for many years. He was also a regular blood donor at Stewart Blood Center/Carter Blood Center in Tyler beginning in 1956. He is survived by wife Evelyn Grimes of Tyler, son Mike Grimes (Cindy) of Tyler, daughters, Sharon Maynor (Bob) of Mansfield La., Terri Grimes of Tyler, and Cathy Hommel (Bill) of Tyler, five grandchildren, Teresa Maynor of Shreveport La., Scott Maynor (Kristi), Frisco Tx., Marc Grimes, Tyler, Tx., Tracy Boyer (Ky), Hideaway Tx., and Sarah Dickerson (Dalton), Tyler, five great grandchildren, Grant Maynor, Owen, Eli, and Rhett Maynor, and Hannah Boyer, stepdaughter Connie Holley, and stepson Wayne Holley.
If desired memorials may be made to the New Harmony Church Building Fund, 10251 FM 734 Tyler, Tx. 75704.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.