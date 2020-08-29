Paula Denise McNeill

Paula passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 23, 1965 in Tyler to the late Walter M. Harris and Patricia Jenkins Harris.
Paula was a member of Gresham Baptist Church. She graduated from Lindale ISD and worked side by side with her mother for many years at Forever Yours Bridal Shop until they closed down. She held several other positions throughout the years following, and then later picked up the position as “Honey” to her granddogs Reggie, Indi and Cardi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter M. Harris and Patricia Jenkins Harris. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Jeff McNeill of Whitehouse; son, Jed McNeill of Tyler; and daughter, Lana Bendix and husband, Brad of Flint.
Pallbearers will be Clint Dollison, Jeremy Dudley, Justin Jenkins, Jared Nipp, Zed McNeill and Tommy Wolff.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Online condolences may be left at https://www.stewartfamilyfuneral.