Mr. Paul W. Brager, Jr.
PEARLAND — Mr. Paul Wayne Brager, Jr. entered eternal rest on September 27, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1973 to Paul Sr. and Johnnie Mae Brager in Overton, TX. Paul was baptized at New Home Baptist Church in Overton, TX.
Paul Jr. was a loving and devoted husband to Keirsten Brager. They were friends for many years and joined into holy matrimony August 7, 2016.
Paul Jr. graduated in the top of his class from Arp High School class of 1992. Upon graduating high school, Paul continued his education at Texas A&M University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 1999. He then sought further education and earned his Master of Administration of Justice and Security in 2010 from the University of Phoenix. He was an Alpha Phi Sigma (National Criminal Justice Honor Society) and Sigma Alpha Pi leadership inductee. Paul worked almost three decades in technology/cyber security in the oil and gas industry until his passing.
Paul Jr. was a loving father to Ajahne, Aziah, and Kailani Brager, and Kaylie and Dylan Williams.
Paul Jr. was preceded in death by his daughter: “Princess” Kailani Brager; paternal grandparents: Lewis and Arrillia Mayfield Brager; and maternal grandparents: John C. and Dollie Mills.
Paul Jr. leaves to cherish his memory: parents: Rev. Johnnie Mae and Paul Brager, Sr.; his loving wife and best friend: Keirsten Brager; his children whom he adored: Ajahne, Aziah, Kaylie and Dylan; mother-in-law: Melanie Williams; father-in-law: Frank Carr, step-brother: Kendrick Bell Sr., and a host of other relatives, friends, IT/cybersecurity industry colleagues, and Saints fans he bonded with everywhere he went.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his homegoing service Saturday October 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Liberty Winona Baptist Church located at 14362 FM 2015, Tyler TX 75706. There will be no public viewing. His final resting place will be in New Orleans, LA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 N. Border Ave, Tyler TX 75702. (903) 526-5555 www.communityfuneralhomeoftyler.com.