Mr. Bobby Gene Mitchell
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Bobby Gene Mitchell, 79, Tyler is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Forrest Curry as eulogist. Mr. Mitchell died October 16, 2020. He was born May 3, 1941. Mr. Mitchell was a member of Hoskins Chapel CME Church, Big Sandy, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Henry Mitchell, Sr. and Euna Dell Mitchell; brother, Jim Henry Mitchell, Jr.; sister, Beverly Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife, Angelita Mitchell; 2 sons, Byron Mitchell, Bobby Mitchell, Jr.; 4 daughters, Carzette Strickland, Iva Rochelle Bowman, Michelle Galindo, Leslie Culp and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

