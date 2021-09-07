Mary Moore
JACKSONVILLE — Mary Laura Moore, 77, of Jacksonville, TX passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021. She was born Mary Laura Young in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 21, 1944 to Russell F. and Ruth E. Young.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Doug Wintermute officiating. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be after the interment.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Ray C. Moore of Jacksonville; her twin brother, Russell F. Young and sister, Ruth E. Young, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and stepson, Douglas Moore. She was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Elston and Mr. and Mrs. John D. Young, both of Muscoda, Wisconsin.
Mary is survived by her cousins, Dr. and Mrs. A.C. Van Elston and Dr. and Mrs. David Bushnell; her stepdaughter, Beth Moore of Old Mystic, Connecticut; stepson, Ray C. Moore of Hartford, Connecticut; step grandsons, Justin Taslak and Daniel Moore, both of New York City; niece, Jennifer Young Dorning of Fort Myers, Florida; nephew, Jeffrey R. Young of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her beloved miniature poodle, Zsa Zsa. .
Having graduated in 1962 from Anderson High School in Anderson Township, Cincinnati, Ms. Moore worked at Beall’s Department Store in Jacksonville, TX for 18 years. She never met a stranger, was always full of life, and loved keeping people entertained with jokes and funny stories. She was a super sales lady and was loved by all her coworkers and many close friends.
A special Thank You goes to Annie Porter, for her loving Caregiving.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Fur People, Tyler, TX.