Lowannah E. Hudnall Mastin
TUCSON — Lowannah E. Hudnall Mastin, 91 of Tucson, Arizona and East Texas passed away on September 25, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1931 in Tyler, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Doris Gibson Hudnall Ruroede and Robert Matthew Hudnall.
She attended Tyler high school and graduated from Sacramento high school. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Marvin Franklin Mastin, four children and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She held various management positions at IBM and the Georgia World Congress Center and others. She was a lover of horses, fashion design and cooking.
She was laid to rest at Larissa cemetery in Mount Selman, Texas. Donations may be made to Larissa cemetery.