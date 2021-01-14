Jacqueline B. Glaske
FLINT — Jackie Glaske, 87 of Flint, Texas, died peacefully in her home Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, after a long and wonderful life. A private graveside ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. The public will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be determined in the weeks ahead.
Jacqueline was born October 16, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sven and Theresa Brolin. She attended Bob Jones University, where she met her beloved husband, Paul, and earned her bachelor’s degree in 1955, with a Masters in Speech Education from Stephen F Austin University in 1970. It was Jackie’s desire to be a support and homemaker for Paul but she also had her own separate and independent pursuits.
Following the direction of the Lord, Jackie and Paul moved from Park Forest, Illinois to Longview, Texas, with their three children in 1963 to begin a life of adventure in Texas. Jackie and Paul raised their 3 children in Longview, establishing life long friends there. They were both active in their church, Oakland Heights Baptist Church. Jackie was also active in Christian Women’s Association and Republican Women’s Clubs as well as other organizations in Longview. She also thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf with Paul and her friends and especially loved teaching this sport to her grandkids on their numerous trips to golf resorts. Jackie was extremely supportive and involved with Paul’s career at LeTourneau College then moving with him into a very successful career with Marathon LeTourneau. In 1985, Paul started a new career with Bluebird Bus Co. in Fort Valley Georgia. It was difficult to leave their first grandchild but Jackie made sure they found ways to show that first grandchild and the eight to follow how important they were to “Nonnie” and “Papaw”. Jackie loved the opportunities and adventures that came with their move to Georgia. From 1986 until their move back to Texas in 1999, Jackie and Paul enjoyed creating many wonderful memories with family and lifelong friends. After their move back to Tyler, Jackie also devoted her time to volunteering with Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. As much as Jackie loved supporting Paul’s career and adventurous life, she never slowed down in showing her love and devotion to her family.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Sven and Theresa Brolin; sisters, Elinor Gower and Runa Hamilton all of Canyon Lake, Texas. She is survived by her three children, Randall and Laurie Glaske of Tyler, Laura Taff of Tyler and Caryn and Barry Moore of Waxahachie, Texas. Jackie was the proud “Nonnie” to nine grandchildren: Lorianne and Blake Schlueter of Tyler; Zachary and Cara Glaske of Tyler, Tucker and Karli Glaske of Temple, Texas and Hunter and Sheridan Glaske of Waco, Texas; and Benjamin and Maggi Moore of Tyler, Meagan Moore of Fort Worth, Texas, Carissa Moore of Denver, Colorado, Holly Moore of Denver, Colorado and Jacob and Makena Moore of Franklin, Tennessee. Jackie also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Cole, Jackson and Ella Schlueter all of Tyler, Texas, Jed Glaske of Temple, Texas, and Beckham Glaske of Waco, Texas, with three more great-grandchildren to follow in 2021. Jackie’s greatest joys in life were her love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her beloved and wonderful husband, Paul, and her family. She lived faithful to God’s word and her life was richly blessed because of her obedience and faithfulness to Him. Jackie will also be remembered for her generosity, her personal strength and her rich sense of humor.
The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to Marvel Cardenas of Tyler, Texas for her devotion and care to our mother for the past 7 years. Her positive upbeat concern for our Mother/Grandmother will always be remembered and appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Salvation Army, 637 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702; and Hospice of East Texas or a charity of your choice as Jackie loved giving to others so dearly.
