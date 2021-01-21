J W Wortham, Jr.
TYLER — At the age of 70, J.W. Wortham, Jr., of Tyler, left this world for his home in Heaven on Sunday, the 17th day of January 2021. He was born in Palestine, Texas, on the 15th day of April 1950, to parents J.W. Wortham and Mary Fletcher Wortham.
J.W. retired from Halliburton after a long career as a sales and service engineer. He attended Flint Baptist Church and adored worshiping with his Christian brothers and sisters. J.W. was known for pawn shopping and antiquing. He was a gun enthusiast and in his spare time enjoyed attending gun shows. J.W. loved joking around and cherished the time he was able to spend with his loving wife and family.
He is preceded in death by his father, J.W. Wortham; mother, Mary Fletcher Wortham Johnson; and in-laws, Leon and Jo Luce.
J.W. is survived by his wife of 48 years Melba Luce Wortham; sons, Eric Wortham and wife Rachel of Louisiana and Jason Wortham of Tyler; sister, Wanice Wortham Hughes and husband Larry; grandchildren, Stefanie Haddenham and husband Michael, Morgan Wortham, Erica Wilson and husband Ryan, Jaycie Vogt and husband Josh, Theresa Arnold, and Darrin Wortham. J.W. is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Lariah, Blaine, Skobi, Broox, Riley, River, Brant, Gunnar and Millie Jo.
A funeral service to celebrate J.W. Wortham’s life is to be conducted at three o’clock in the afternoon, on Saturday, the 23rd day of January 2021 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel in Palestine, Texas with Bro. Gary Luker officiating. Interment will follow in McCarter Cemetery in Grapeland, Texas.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family beginning at two o’clock until the start of the service at Rhone Funeral Home also on the 23rd day of January 2021.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Kevin Smith, Benji Gillum, Justin Lumbreraz, Derek Bowman, Bryan Hughes, Nick Lumbreraz, Jeremey Rowden, and Richard Vandenbroeke.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream will be accessible through Rhone Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.
Kindly note that for the protection of all who visit our funeral home current protocols and guidelines are in place where masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral services for J.W. Wortham, Jr. are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale trainer Travis Gray passes away
-
Editorial: Our investigation and actions after a cutline was changed in print
-
Smith County Democrats ask for resignation of chairman Tolbert
-
Car-pedestrian accident blocking Grande and Hollytree
-
Local Democrats ask for chair to resign, Tolbert calls actions 'libelous'