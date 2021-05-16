Ray Barringer
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Ray Barringer are scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Tony Smith or Rendon Church Of Christ, Burleson, Texas will officiate. Burial will be at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Visitation begins Sunday, May 16th from 6-8p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
 
 