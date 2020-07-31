TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. Bertha Seaton Wilson, 82, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Lee Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Lee Springs Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Wilson was born May 2, 1938, in Flint, and died July 24, 2020.
Mrs. Bertha Seaton Wilson
