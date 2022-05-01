Mr. McKinley Mosley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. McKinley Mosley, 91, Tyler, will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Chapel Hill CME Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Monday, May 2, 2022 from 12:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. McKinley Mosley, 91, Tyler, will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Chapel Hill CME Church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Monday, May 2, 2022 from 12:00-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.