Gayle Craft Sullins
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Gayle Craft Sullins, 63, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Sullins was born September 3, 1956, in Wichita Falls, and died August 20, 2020.

