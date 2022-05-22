Bobbie Nolan Moore
TYLER — A celebration of life for Mrs. Bobbie Moore, 80, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at South Central Church of Christ with Bro. D. Bowdre serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 

