Anna M. Davis
FLINT — Graveside services for Anna M. Davis, 97, of Flint will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Anna was born January 1, 1924 in Athens and passed away on May 14, 2021 in Flint.
