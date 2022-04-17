David Sidney Turman
TYLER — A Celebration service for David Sidney Turman, 74, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel with Reverend Lee Poe officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel.
David Sidney Turman passed away peacefully April 6, 2022 and he is so happy. He was born June 8, 1947, in Tyler, Texas to Dr. Paul Turman (Doc) and Virginia Langford Turman. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1965 and he attended Tyler Junior College and Texas Tech University. David entered Trinity University in 1967 and earned a master’s degree in Hospital Administration. After a year’s internship at Medical Center Hospital, he was Executive Director of Tyler-Smith County Health Council. He wrote the first by-laws of Meals on Wheels Ministry and was a founding member.
David married Betty Hildebrand in 1972 and they had 50 years of love. After serving the Tyler-Smith County Health Council, David became the hospital administer at UT Health Science Center in Tyler.
David was a past director of Texas Wildlife Association and a lifetime member. His favorite committee, and most recent, was Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation Fund.
David retired from UT Health Science Center after 20 plus years and spent his time in Tyler and his ranch where he and his brother, Bo Hildebrand managed.
David Turman was a man of faith, integrity, kindness and humor. His favorite bible verse was: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9)
In heaven, David joined his parents, Dr. Paul and Virginia L. Turman; in-laws, Ira Hildebrand (Hilde) and Louise Boren Hildebrand; brother, Mike Hildebrand; and his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hildebrand Turman; sons and daughters, Matthew and Neon Turman; Joshua and Maddie Turman; brothers, Paul Turman and wife, Margaret; Will Turman and wife, Judy; Bo Hildebrand and wife, Susan; and sister-in-law, Pruyn Hildebrand. Also survived by grandchildren, Noah, Eve, Ginger, Tilly, Merri; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels of East Texas, 3001 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.mealsonwheelsetx.org) or Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation Fund, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.gabcfoundation.org).