Darla Yvonne Maly
TYLER — Darla Yvonne Maly went to be with our Lord and Savior on 8/10/2022 in Tyler, TX. She was born on February 22, 1937 to Perry and Oleatha Swails. She graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City and attended Oklahoma University.
She is joined in heaven by her loving parents Perry and Oleatha Swails her older brother Leroy and her son Don Maly, jr. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 67 years, Don Maly, Debbra Schneider (Paul) of St Louis, MO, Dasha Maly of Tyler, TX and five grandchildren, Jason Poston (Sheena) of Dallas, TX, Lauren Manoogian of Brooklyn, NY, Allison Manoogian of St Paul, MN, Sarah Bell (Mike) of Conroe, TX, and Erik Posten (Emily). She has six great grandchildren, Chloe Whitney, Jaxon, Cruz, and Piper Poston of Dallas, TX and Brodie and Lily Bell of Conroe, TX .
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 www.hospiceofeasttexas.org.
Her family thanks them for the love and care they gave to both Darla and Don, jr.
Darla is most remembered by her kindness and the true joy and love she shared with everyone in her presence. She poured out the unconditional love of Jesus and found the good in every person she met.