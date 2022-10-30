Bobby Joe Manziel Jr.
TYLER — Bobby Joe Manziel, Jr, age 83, of Tyler went to his heavenly home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born on November 16, 1938 in Baton Rouge, LA to Bobby Joseph Manziel and Dorothy Nolan Manziel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Nolan Edward Manziel, his niece Deborah Lynn Manziel, and nephew Billy Daryl Pyron II.
Bobby is survived by his children, Bobby Joe Manziel III, Lisa Manziel, Michael Manziel, Jayne Manziel, Mary Sue Cooper and husband Henry, Jennifer Chlapek and husband Paul, Lyndee Manziel, and Robert Howard and wife Renee; grandchildren, Jonte’, Matthew, Annabelle, Michaela, Michael, Hayley, Hope, Harley, Taylor, Josef, Nicolas, Brandon and Wyatt; and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Manziel, Merigale Manziel Pyron, Dottie Manziel Frank and husband Bill of Houston, Vicki Manziel Heath of Dallas, and Gloria Saleh, also of Tyler. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Ashley, Victor Avelar, Henry Cooper, Robert Contreras, Paul Chlapek, Michael Manziel Jr, Taylor Manziel, and Rick Shamsee. Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel George, Stuart Humphries, Gary Wadkins, and Wayne Wilson.
Bobby graduated from Tyler High School, and attended college at Tyler Jr. College and North Texas State University. Among other organizations, Bobby has held memberships at the Cedars of Lebanon, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, BMI, ASCAP, Texas Cattlemen’s Association, and American Thoroughbred Horse Association. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served as an altar boy growing up.
In just his early twenties, he was determined and brave and opened Highway Auto Parts, a business buying and selling auto parts. He also was an owner of a motor and transmission exchange shop and paint and body shop, all in different locations. During that time, he bought a 1948 Ford Coupe, modifying it by criss-crossing Mercury Ford and after-market parts which allowed multi-carburetors. This gave it more cubic inches and horsepower, creating one of the fastest street rods around and making him “well known” in the auto parts world of street rodding. He eventually relocated all of these businesses to his coliseum off of Highway 64 where there is plenty of acreage surrounding the structure. Construction of the coliseum began in 1955 by his father, Bobby Joe Manziel, Sr., who passed away leaving only the exterior of the building completed. His father wanted to open a huge sports arena to host boxing matches. In 1981, Bobby was determined to fulfill his father’s dream of turning the coliseum into a major venue for thousands to enjoy. In November, 1983, after years of remodeling, a massive crowd attended the opening of what is now known all over as “The Oil Palace”. The first events were the East Texas Oil and Gas Show and a concert performed by Barbara Mandrell before a packed house. Since then, it has been the home of shows, exhibits, concerts, conventions, sporting events, graduations, and Tyler’s own Junior League Mistletoe and Magic and Texas Rose Festival, never being a tax burden to the Smith County residents. Bobby loved Tyler and served his community in many ways, including sponsoring numerous events. As proud owner, Bobby successfully operated and ran the music and event center for 39 years. He also was the co-owner of Manziel Interests where he worked with his siblings.
Like his father, Bobby also had a love for the oil fields. He was involved in the oil industry as a producer with oil fields in East Texas, and Northern and Central Louisiana. Bobby was also involved in the cattle business, commercial real estate and heavy equipment construction. As an entrepreneur in so many fields, he was incredibly knowledgeable, and always selflessly sharing his knowledge to help others succeed. He was balanced, cheerful, and always even keeled. Bobby was truly one-of-a kind!
He had an amazing love for animals. He was successful at training and racing thoroughbreds. Bobby always had hunting and hound dogs running around his ranch. He also loved roosters. His cell phone ringer was the sound of a crowing rooster. In fact, when only a youngster at St. Gregory’s Elementary, he would ride his horse to school carrying a rooster, and leave the rooster in his locker. It worked out well until one day a classmate decided to tell the Nun that she kept hearing a rooster crowing, and he was busted! He raced hot rods in Caddo Mills when he was young. He loved chasing woman, and they loved him! He was a charmer, to say the least!
He never met a stranger, and was so friendly to everyone he encountered. He had friends all over in many countries, including the Philippines, Hawaii, and Mexico. He made it a point to stay in touch with his friends, local and afar. He was always there to lend a helping hand to everyone. He gave his time and attention to all in need, not matter what it entailed. He was intelligent, genuine, loving, and simply down to earth. Bobby’s legacy has many facets, but his family was his priority, first and foremost. He was an extremely wonderful and proud father to all of his children. He made each and every one of them feel like an only child. He was an absolutely amazing father! He cherished family gatherings, entertaining at home with cookouts for his Lebanese family and good friends, sharing entertaining stories, watching college and pro football as well as Fox News, especially Judge Jeanine and Jesse Waters. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan. In fact, he asked his mother to financially back Elvis when Elvis was just a kid on the streets in Tyler, singing like no other. Bobby was always
“thinking” and “planning”. He was the epitome of hard work and perseverance in all he did, personally and professionally. Bobby was beyond special and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone he touched in his life. We know he is rejoicing in heaven with the Lord and his loved ones. We shall see him again soon.
Rosary will be Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Visitation will follow from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services with a Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, with The Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. A reception will be held afterwards at the Community Center next to Immaculate Conception Church. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.