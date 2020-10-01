Bertha McAfee
Graveside services for Mrs. Bertha McAfee of Tyler are scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 11:00 am in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Reginald Garrett, Sr. eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Bertha Alexander was born February 6, 1930 in Bowie County to Charlie Alexander and Evenia Rose Alexander. She attended Arkadelphia Community School and graduated Texas College with a BA degree. She began her teaching career at New Boston Central High School. After moving to Tyler she worked for the Tyler Independent School District until her retirement.
She was joined in holy matrimony to Osborne Wesley McAfee and they enjoyed each other until he preceded her in death in 2008.
Bertha was a member of St. Mary Baptist Church. She served as Deaconess and Secretary/Treasurer of the Usher Board, senior choir and kitchen committee. Ms. McAfee was a member of Tyler Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc . She received her 50 year pin and plaque spring of 2020. Deltas affectionately called “Soror Sunshine” because of her sweet demeanor and her dedication to service.
Survivors include her loving sister Nettie Alexander Sheppard; a “son” born in her heart, Michael Hubbard (Jackie); family she called her own “The Hubbards”; brother-in-law Rudolph (Ruth McAfee; She will be truly missed by a host of cousins other relatives and friends .
