NO. 17 TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0, 2-0)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas
Line: TCU by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: TCU leads 25-9-4.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Who would have thought that would be the case before the season? The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games, while the Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma. The last time Kansas won its first six was 2007, when it went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. The Horned Frogs have not won their first five since 2017, when they started 7-0 before finishing 11-3 with a win in the Alamo Bowl.
KEY MATCHUP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan against Kansas counterpart Jalon Daniels. Sure, the two won’t match up in the literal sense, but the team that wins will probably be the one that gets better quarterback play. Duggan leads the nation in pass efficiency and is third in completion percentage at 74.5, and he’s thrown 11 touchdown passes without an interception. Daniels has thrown for 983 yards with 11 touchdowns and one pick while rushing for a team-best 335 yards and five more scores.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
TCU: RB Kendre Miller, of Mount Enterprise, leads active Power 5 players at 7.43 yards per carry for his career, and he did nothing to hurt those numbers against Oklahoma. Miller carried 13 times for 136 yards with TD runs of 15 and 69 yards in the 55-24 romp. Kansas limited Iowa State to 26 yards on the ground last week.
Kansas: RB Devin Neal will take on additional work after the Jayhawks lost running mate Daniel Hishaw to an injury against the Cyclones. Neal carried 12 times for 72 yards against the Cyclones while surpassing 1,000 yards for his career.
FACTS & FIGURES
TCU has won nine of 10 games against Kansas as members of the Big 12. The Horned Frogs won 31-28 on a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds last season. ... The last time the Horned Frogs were 4-0, current coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst. Dykes is the first TCU coach to win his opening four games since Francis Schmidt in 1929. ... TCU has not trailed since the first 24 seconds of the second quarter of its opener against Colorado. ... The Horned Frogs are second nationally in scoring (48.5 points per game) and total offense (549.5 yards per game). ... TCU had four TDs of at least 62 yards in its win over Oklahoma. ... Kansas has not beaten a ranked team since No. 15 Georgia Tech in 2010. It has not beaten a ranked conference opponent since No. 12 Missouri in 2008. ... The Jayhawks have not beaten a ranked opponent at home while also ranked since Nov. 24, 1973 (No. 19 Missouri 14-13). ... The Jayhawks have allowed two sacks this season. ... Kansas tops the Big 12 in red zone defense.
———
Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: ABC)
Where: Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Line: Texas by 7 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series: Texas leads 62-50-5.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Oklahoma, the long dominant power in the Big 12, is desperate to avoid an 0-3 start in league play in coach Brent Venables’ first season and the Sooners look in disarray after two straight losses. Texas can climb back in the thick of the conference title chase with a win that would snap a four-game skid against its longtime rival.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy vs. the Oklahoma secondary. Worthy ate up the Sooners last season with 261 yards and two touchdowns and is now just hitting his stride in 2022, with two touchdowns a week ago against West Virginia. Oklahoma’s corners and safeties were caught far out of position on several TCU touchdowns last week. Lose track of Worthy and he will score a lot again.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma: WR Marvin Mims. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel might miss the game with a concussion, and Davis Beville, General Booty or Nick Evers could all see action. Whoever gets the call has a prime target in Mims. He has 22 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had five catches for 136 yards and two scores last season against Texas.
Texas: Freshman QB Quinn Ewers. He’s expected to return after missing three and a half games with a clavicle injury. Ewers has a slingshot arm that makes the deep throws look effortless. But he also hasn’t played in a month, and he’s never played in the circus of the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked in this matchup ... The Sooners have won three straight in the regular-season series and four straight overall against the Longhorns. Oklahoma won 55-48 last year — rallying from a 28-7 deficit — and 53-45 in overtime the year before.
———
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma
Line: Oklahoma State by 9½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Tied 23-23-3.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Oklahoma State got off to a good start in Big 12 play with a 36-25 victory at then-No. 16 Baylor. The seventh-ranked Cowboys are positioned for a run at a playoff spot, and quarterback Spencer Sanders could become a more prominent part of the Heisman Trophy conversation if he continues to perform well. Both possibilities would take a hit with a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Tech, which already has wins over ranked opponents Houston and Texas this season, could crack the Top 25 with a victory.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith vs. Oklahoma State pass rush. Smith has passed for 295 yards per game and has shown mobility with three rushing touchdowns. Oklahoma State averages three sacks per game and constantly pressures quarterbacks.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks. He has rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 105 yards and a score. He platoons with SaRodorick Thompson to form a productive duo.
Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The dual threat averages 320.5 yards of total offense per game. He has 11 touchdowns passing and four touchdowns rushing while having thrown just two interceptions.
FACTS & FIGURES
Oklahoma State will be Texas Tech’s fifth consecutive AP ranked opponent. .... Texas Tech ranks fourth nationally in passing offense with 362.2 yards per game. ... Oklahoma State ranks fifth nationally with 47.8 points per contest. ... Oklahoma State will add Bob Fenimore to its Ring of Honor on Saturday. The halfback finished ninth in the Heisman vote in 1944 and third in 1945. He will join Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas. ... Oklahoma State’s Braydon Johnson has 17 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
———
Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday (TV: CBS)
Line: Alabama by 23½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Alabama leads 11-3.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Both teams are seeking a measure of redemption. Alabama wants to avoid a repeat of last season’s upset at Texas A&M, which was unranked and a heavy underdog then, too. The Aggies are trying to bounce back from a loss to Mississippi State that completed a tumble from the top 10 to unranked, just like last season. Both teams have quarterbacks listed as day to day with injuries from last weekend. Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is nursing a sprained throwing shoulder. Texas A&M’s Max Johnson hurt his throwing hand.
KEY MATCHUP
The Aggies’ sputtering, sometimes mistake-prone offense against the Tide defense. Texas A&M is last in the SEC in both total offense and scoring offense, averaging just 335 yards and 21.8 points a game. Those figures rank 105th and 108th nationally, respectively.
Tide All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and safety Jordan Battle lead one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. Alabama ranks fourth nationally, allowing just 236.4 yards a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas A&M: RB Devon Achane is the SEC’s No. 3 rusher, averaging 93.2 yards a game. He also tops all Power Five players with a 34.25-yard average on kick returns, including a 95-yard touchdown against Appalachian State.
Alabama: RB Jahmyr Gibbs is another versatile running/receiving/returning threat who’s coming off a 206-yard rushing effort against Arkansas. That included fourth-quarter touchdowns of 72 and 76 yards. He has led the Tide in rushing three times and been tops twice in catches while returning kicks.
FACTS & FIGURES
Alabama has won eight of the last nine meetings, with all but two coming by double digits. ... Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is one of two former Nick Saban assistants to beat him. Saban is 25-2 in those matchups. ... Alabama leads the nation in average yards per rush at 7.35, ranking seventh with 251.4 rushing yards a game. ... Both Tide quarterbacks have long runs this season. Jalen Milroe ran 77 yards on a fourth-down play and Young earlier had a 63-yarder against Utah State. ... Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson is second in the SEC with 46 tackles.