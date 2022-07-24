The Tyler Morning Telegraph is announcing an evolution in its distribution schedule starting the week of Aug. 15, 2022.

Beginning that Monday, print distribution of the paper will include a Wednesday, Friday and an expanded weekend publication. An e-edition will be available daily Monday through Friday, along with a weekend edition. The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s commitment to thoroughly covering the East Texas area has not changed and remains your local source for news and information.

“M. Roberts Media’s audience has never been larger,” said Stephen McHaney, M. Roberts Media president. “The demand for our local and state content continues to grow via our digital delivery formats, including e-editions, websites, social media and apps. We want to ensure our delivery formats are representative of our readers’ and advertisers’ preferences now and in the future.”

Adjustments to the distribution schedule allow staff of the Tyler Morning Telegraph to continue serving long-term customers, while meeting the increasing demands of emerging digital audiences. Delivering customers local news, sports and entertainment remains the top priority for the organization. The production of local content will not diminish. Reporting will continue to be done seven days a week.

An e-edition is a replica of the traditional print newspaper design that is available in a digital format by visiting tylerpaper.com/eedition. The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s app is available for download via Google Play and the Apple Store.

Along with the adjustment in distribution format, readers can expect to see increases in page count, featuring additional local and state news, sports and entertainment. Each print and e-edition is a stand-alone publication, and will not be a duplication of any previous edition. Access to the e-edition is available by 4 a.m. each morning.

“As a family company we understand how vital access to local news and information is to making decisions that can affect your household and community. Our commitment remains strong to produce valuable journalistic content that is engaging and improves the communities we serve,” McHaney added.

The weekend edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph will give Sunday readers an early start. The upsized newspaper will begin hitting newsstands and driveways on Saturday.

All current subscribers have e-edition access as part of their package and can be accessed by visiting tylerpaper.com/eedition. Subscribers who have not activated their e-edition can visit tylerpaper.com/activate to gain full access to not just the e-edition, but exclusive online content and unlimited access to the website. Customers who have questions about how to activate their account can contact a customer service representative by emailing csr@mrobertsmedia.com or calling 903-597-1121.

Have questions? Read our FAQ sheet by clicking here.