The Tyler Morning Telegraph has announced an evolution in its distribution schedule starting the week of Aug. 15.

Beginning that Monday, print distribution of the paper will include a Wednesday, Friday and an expanded weekend publication. An e-edition will be available daily Monday through Friday, along with a weekend edition. The Tyler Morning Telegraph’s commitment to thoroughly covering the East Texas area has not changed and remains your local source for news and information.

Q: Why has this decision been made?

A: M. Roberts Media’s mission is to produce valuable journalistic content that engages audiences and improves the communities we serve. Online is where the majority of people are consuming our content, and that demand continues to grow.

A large segment of our advertising partners have communicated that they prefer to deliver their marketing messages via specific print days, which will now coincide with our new delivery schedule.

Lastly, like everyone in the country, we are feeling the impact of record inflation, and want to minimize passing costs onto our customers. We understand they are getting hit from all angles and we are thankful they continue to support our organization.

Q: What does this mean in relation to my current subscription rate?

A: No rate changes to current subscriptions are planned. All current subscribers have access to our e-edition as part of their current subscription package. If they are not currently using this feature, they can and should email csr@mrobertsmedia.com to activate their online account.

Q: Will the rate of the single copy edition change from its current price?

A: Moving forward, all editions no matter the day will be $2.00.

Q: When will the e-edition be available each morning for access by readers?

A: Traditionally our e-edition is available for viewing each morning at 4 a.m.

Q: Will the weekend print edition come out on Saturday or Sunday?

A: Our weekend print edition will start to be distributed on Saturday. In a rare case it might hit driveways on Sunday.

Q: What days will there be print editions?

A: Moving forward the Tyler Morning Telegraph will have a print days of Wednesday, Friday and a weekend edition (Sunday dateline).

Q: What days will there be e-editions?

A: Moving forward the Tyler Morning Telegraph will have e-editions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and weekend.

Q: How do I access the e-edition?

A: Step 1. Visit your newspaper’s website and register your account. For example: marshallnewsmessenger.com/activate

Step 2. Sign up for mailing lists including breaking news, promotions and more.

Step 3. Click on the activation link emailed to your inbox.

Step 4. Login to your account to get unlimited access to the website and e-edition.

Q: Will any content be cut?

A: As our delivery system evolves, our commitment to great content does not. No content will be cut as part of the adjustment. Readers may see content located in a new section of the paper, or on a different day, but it will not be deleted.

Q: Will readers see a change in the content included in the print editions moving forward?

A: The first thing a reader will notice is the increased page count of each edition. Secondly they will notice our increasing commitment to deliver quality local and state content.

Q: When will this transition start for each publication?

A: This transition will take place the week of Aug. 15, 2022.

Q: If there is more than one reader in the household and the print edition is shared, is more than one device able to log into the e-edition?

A: Each account has access to the e-edition utilizing up to three devices.

Q: I don’t have computer access. Will I be able to see all e-edition content in the printed editions?

A: Each print and e-edition are their own products. They will not include copy that is found in previous print or e-editions. Accessing our website via a mobile device will give you full access to our content when you are logged in as a subscriber, as well when you log in via our App.

Q: Where will I find my puzzles?

A: We know interacting with your favorite puzzle is important to a great many of our readers. For that reason we will be including them in every e-edition, as well as re-publishing those puzzles that were found in our e-edition, in the printed publication.

For example those puzzles found in the Monday and Tuesday e-edition will also be found in the print version of the paper published on Wednesday, along with a new Wednesday puzzle.

Q: Who should I contact if I still have additional questions?

A: If you or a customer has questions about how to access the e-edition or features of their subscription, please reach out to one of our customer service representatives. They can be reached by emailing csr@mrobertsmedia.com.

If the question is advertising related, please reach out to Justin Wilcox (jwilcox@tylerpaper.com).

If you have an editorial question, please reach out to Tim Thorsen (tthorsen@mrobertsmedia.com).

If you are not sure who to direct your question to, please send it to Alexander Gould (agould@mrobertsmedia.com) and he will direct it to the appropriate person.