Loaded french fries are pictured at a special event at the East Texas State Fair grounds earlier this year. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they’ll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year’s fair was canceled.
Corky Westmoreland and Kevin Gilmore make french fries at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they’ll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year’s fair was canceled.
Corky Westmoreland hands an order of curly french fries to a customer at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. The Fair Food Drive-In features East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites for visitors to take to-go.
People wait in line for turkey legs at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. The Fair Food Drive-In features East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites for visitors to take to-go.
People eat turkey legs at Fair Food Drive-In Days, a special event held earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they’ll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year’s fair was canceled.
Hunter Bryant holds a funnel cake earlier this summer at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they’ll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year’s fair was canceled.
Caroline Artmire and Hunter Bryant open a funnel cake at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they'll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year's fair was canceled.
Caroline Artmire bought a funnel cake and corn dog at Fair Food Drive-In Days, a special event at the East Texas State Fairgrounds earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they’ll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas State Fair food fans can get their fix even though this year’s fair was canceled.
Five-year-old Nathan Lightfoot (front) makes his way through a spinning tube as Hunter Lee, 6, follows behind him Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the East Texas State Fair fair grounds in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Nine-year-old Arianna Grijalva hands her sister, Isabel Grijalva, 1, the stuffed-animal prize she won at the balloonarama booth Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the East Texas State Fair fair grounds in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tylerites laugh and scream as they’re whipped around in circles on the Amory Express during opening day of the East Texas State Fair Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Barrett Kirkwood, 6, of Elgin, shows his cow in the Pre-Junior Miniature Hereford Show at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Barrett won Reserve Champion. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Fruitvale FFA students Ainsley Melton, 10, walks with Kyla Bain, 10, while she holds her Holland Lop rabbit before the start of the Junior Rabbit Show at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Katie Westerman, 12, of Chapel Hill FFA, holds her Blue Polish rabbit before the start of the Junior Rabbit Show at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Hailey Perez, 13, of Tyler, holds her Californian rabbit before the start of the Junior Rabbit Show at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019. Perez is a member of Smith County 4-H. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Small ceremonial bales of hay are given to auction buyers at the 35th annual Smith County Hay Show and Auction on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at the 104th annual East Texas State Fair in Tyler. The top 25 hay entries were auctioned off to local businesses and residents to raise funds to support scholarships, the East Texas State Fair Junior Livestock Show and other programs. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
The top hay from the hay show, pictured here, is sold to buyers at the 35th annual Smith County Hay Show and Auction on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at the 104th annual East Texas State Fair in Tyler. The top 25 hay entries were auctioned off to local businesses and residents to raise funds to support scholarships, the East Texas State Fair Junior Livestock Show and other programs. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Auctioneer Skyler Shively acknowledges bids from buyers at the 35th annual Smith County Hay Show and Auction on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at the 104th annual East Texas State Fair in Tyler. The top 25 hay entries were auctioned off to local businesses and residents to raise funds to support scholarships, the East Texas State Fair Junior Livestock Show and other programs. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Don Malone points out a buyer to auctioneer Skyler Shively (not pictured) at the 35th annual Smith County Hay Show and Auction on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at the 104th annual East Texas State Fair in Tyler. The top 25 hay entries were auctioned off to local businesses and residents to raise funds to support scholarships, the East Texas State Fair Junior Livestock Show and other programs. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tylerites laugh and scream as they're whipped around in circles on the Amory Express during opening day of the East Texas State Fair Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tylerites laugh and scream as they're whipped around in circles on the Amory Express during opening day of the East Texas State Fair Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Samiya King (wearing maroon) throws her head back as she rides the Amory Express with Iesha Williams during opening day of the East Texas State Fair Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Israel Suarez, (left), Ryan Suarez, 6, and Joseph Lopez, 9, ride Pharaoh's Fury together during opening day of the East Texas State Fair Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Tyler. (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Mindy Lyons, 71, of Tyler, performs with the Flappers dance group from the Tyler Senior Center for Senior Day at the East Texas State Fair on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Bob and Joyce Pettit, of Tyler, and Girthal and Clarence Miller, of Whitehouse, are recognized for their 66 years of marriage each during Senior Day at the East Texas State Fair on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Bree Downey (back seat), of Gilmer, Texas. Rides the "Bullet Train" with her children Angel Scobee 16 (left), and Jacob Downey 15 (right). At the East Texas State Fair September 30, 2018. (Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Frankston Elementary School third graders Mckayla Oakes, 8, and Jesus San Juan, 8, tour AgriWorld at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018. AgriWorld gives fair visitors an educational opportunity to learn more about the foods, fibers, and other products people use each day and their beginnings in the agriculture industry. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Mirielle Salcido, 2, of Tyler, pets a chick at AgriWorld at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018. AgriWorld gives fair visitors an educational opportunity to learn more about the foods, fibers, and other products people use each day and their beginnings in the agriculture industry. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Frankston Elementary School third grader Avah Odom, 8, far left, watches a bee box during a tour of AgriWorld at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018. AgriWorld gives fair visitors an educational opportunity to learn more about the foods, fibers, and other products people use each day and their beginnings in the agriculture industry. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Frankston Elementary School third graders learn about the difference between healthy foods and snack foods from Claudann Jones during a tour of AgriWorld at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018. AgriWorld gives fair visitors an educational opportunity to learn more about the foods, fibers, and other products people use each day and their beginnings in the agriculture industry. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
David Thedford looks for people bidding during a hay show and auction at the East Texas State Fair at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Dancers from the Tyler Senior Center sit in the audience at the Senior Day event at the East Texas State Fair on Friday Sept. 21, 2018. Seniors 55 and older were treated to special entertainment and door prizes on the opening day of the fair. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Charlie Adams performs with the Angelina House Chair Dancers from Jacksonville at the Senior Day event at the East Texas State Fair on Friday Sept. 21, 2018. Seniors 55 and older were treated to special entertainment and door prizes on the opening day of the fair. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Sports Roadster on display at the East Texas State Fair was donated by David Irwin and Tyler Ford to the East Texas Crisis Center. Raffle tickets to win the car can be purchased for $10. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Sports Roadster on display at the East Texas State Fair was donated by David Irwin and Tyler Ford to the East Texas Crisis Center. Raffle tickets to win the car can be purchased for $10. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Shirley and George Lane sit under an umbrella held by George as they eat tornado potatoes the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Troup High School freshman Brianna Lynn, 14, works with her steer named Roper at the Ag Barn after school on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018. Lynn and her twin sister Courtney Lynn will show their animals in the East Texas State Fair in Tyler this weekend. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Troup High School freshman twins Courtney Lynn and Brianna Lynn, 14, use show sticks to practice the set up of their steers' feet inside the Ag Barn after school on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018. The sisters will show their steers in the East Texas State Fair in Tyler this weekend. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Kathryn Brown, 17, a senior at Big Sandy High School, competes in the Horticulture Show Landscape Design Competition at the East Texas State Fair on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018. Teams from local high schools competed in designing and making a themed 4 foot by 7 foot planter box. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Big Sandy High School seniors Cheyenne Flores, 17, and Tiffany Shelton, 18, design a Wizard of Oz themed planter during the Horticulture Show Landscape Design Competition at the East Texas State Fair on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018. Teams from local high schools competed in designing and making a themed 4 foot by 7 foot planter box. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Gilmer High School's junior Cathrine Bennett, 16, laughs, as she places a plant into the dirt during the Horticulture Show Landscape Design Competition at the East Texas State Fair on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018. Teams from local high schools competed in designing and making a themed 4 foot by 7 foot planter box. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Arp High School junior Colton Smith, 16, sprays soapy water to clean his Angus heifer at his home in Arp on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018. Smith and his sister senior Reagan Smith, 17, are entering their animal projects in the upcoming East Texas State Fair. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Arp High School junior Colton Smith, 16, cleans his Angus heifer at his home in Arp on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018. Smith and his sister senior Reagan Smith, 17, are entering their animal projects in the upcoming East Texas State Fair. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Arp High School junior Colton Smith, 16, washes his Angus heifer at his home in Arp on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018. Smith and his sister senior Reagan Smith, 17, are entering their animal projects in the upcoming East Texas State Fair. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Caldwell Arts Academy students are entering their work in contests at the East Texas State Fair. Pictured from left: fifth-grader Emma Bennett, 10, sixth-grader Fernanda Cuevas, 11, fifth-grader Jabryn Carston, 10, and sixth-grader Carin Resendiz, 11. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Caldwell Arts Academy students are entering their work in contests at the East Texas State Fair. Pictured from left: sixth-grader Carin Resendiz, 11, fifth-grader Jabryn Carston, 10, sixth-grader Fernanda Cuevas, 11, and fifth-grader Emma Bennett, 10. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Callan and Lana Terry ride a rollercoaster during the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Attendees enjoyed food, rides, games, live music and more at the fair. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Tigers sit side by side during the Nerger's Tiger Show at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. The Bengal and Siberian tigers have performed all across North America. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Cristi Perez, 12, draws designs on a rabbit during art class at Moore MST Magnet School in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Many pieces of artwork by students at Moore placed at the East Texas State Fair. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Students draw during art class at Moore MST Magnet School in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Many pieces of artwork by students at Moore placed at the East Texas State Fair. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
People sit and wait for the tiger show to begin during the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Attendees enjoyed food, rides, games, live music and more at the fair. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)
A family walks past a game vendor during the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Attendees enjoyed food, rides, games, live music and more at the fair. (Chelsea Purgahn/Tyler Morning Telegraph)