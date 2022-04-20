NEW ERA: Hispanic family takes over former Johnson’s Grocery store, maintains family-owned legacy

At 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler sits a historic, yellow and blue renovated family-owned convenience store — Tulita’s Grocery.

The former Johnson's Grocery held historic value and memories for 57 years before the Black-owned business closed at the end of February. Palanda Gordon, third-generation owner of Johnson’s Grocery, said it was time for the business to close after being in the family for generations since originally opening in 1965.

Now under a new name and ownership, Tulita's Grocery opened on April 11 with the same goals at heart — staying family owned and operated.

Owner Jose Argote said he feels blessed and grateful to start a new era and to be the new owner of a historic landmark in Chapel Hill.

“With my wife and kids, I feel very happy because this is a place with a lot of history, and a story ended but we can open up a new one and hope that this new history can be done as good as them, or better. We have different products, we’re Hispanic and it's a little different but we have the same wishes and wants to help the whole community of this area,” he said.

Jose and his wife Elva Argote, who own the store together, are originally from Mexico and migrated to East Texas in the late 1990s.

Argote said when he moved to Chapel Hill in 1998 he met Sedrick Johnson Sr., who was the first-generation owner Johnson's Grocery, and recalls always coming to the shop.

“We would always come here, and my kids grew up with this place,” he said.

Argote said he grew fond of Gordon and had asked her if she planned to sell the grocery store one day. She originally said she didn’t know, until the time came for her to sell it. She alerted Argote right away.

Argote was all in when it came to purchasing the building, especially since he had the approval of Gordon, who was cautious on passing on the legacy of the store.

“To be honest, it was very hard for us to raise the money for the store but she told me she didn’t want to sell the store to someone she didn’t know,” Argote said. “It took us four to six months to receive the money for the store and she (Gordon) was very patient, she really helped us and waited for us so we could take over.”

Argote has made several changes to the store since taking ownership.

“Right now we’re in the process of a lot of things such as fixing the kitchen, getting and looking for products in order to adapt to what the people like,” he said.

Argote said in the next few weeks, customers can expect the grocery store to sell Mexican food, which will be operated by his wife Elva.

“We’ve changed products such as bringing Mexican products, tortilla makers, Mexican candies, Mexican popsicles, salsa and we also plan on selling Mexican food. Hopefully the kitchen is ready soon. We’re going to sell tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, Mexican variety plates, whatever the people ask for, but also we’ll have hamburgers and hot dogs, we’re going to cater to everyone’s liking,” he said.

The store, which is named in memory of Argote’s mother-in-law, is operated by his wife, two sons and two daughters, as Argote also has a separate pest control business.

As the family is starting its second business, he mentioned that he and his wife’s biggest goal has always been to work for themselves.

"We’ve always had a dream, and the dream has always been to work for ourselves. Like I said, Ms. Palanda waited for us and gave us the opportunity to have our store and this makes us happy. This is something new for us because we were used to working for somebody else so now that we don’t, it’s up to us and do it better so the people will stay with us,” he said.

As Argote and his family are in constant search of products, he said those who stop by can expect to find pest control items for sale and a variety of Mexican snacks for now. For the drivers, he also mentioned that the gas pumps are also open.

Tulita’s Grocery hours are Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.