After 57 years, a Black-owned grocery store has closed its doors and said its goodbye to East Texas residents.
Johnson’s Grocery at 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler announced its closure last week on social media and received an immense whirl of emotions from local East Texas residents who have grown up with the family-owned business.
Palanda Gordon, third-generation owner of Johnson's Grocery, said it's sad to close the chapter on the store.
“It was a decision that was made, we prayed about it, actually for years. We knew it had to come to an end, we just didn’t know when or didn’t know how but we just felt like the time was now. No certain reason, it was just time for the era to come to an end,” she said. “The legacy will live on.”
The business originally opened in 1965, by Sedrick Johnson Sr., which Gordon said was a historic accomplishment for her grandfather during that time.
“In 1965 for a Black man to come up with his own business and then to run it for so long, its history right there ... didn’t want to make it about race, but for our people that's a big accomplishment and I feel like he would be proud of how long we took it since he’s been gone, and the direction it has gone. I tried commercializing it, you know, to make it more modern than what he did. He did what he could with what he had,” Gordon said.
Even though the store closure came as a surprise to customers, Gordon said the 57-year mark was a good time frame to end it and considers the number 7 as a symbol of completion. She also said she believes it's better to walk away than allow a large corporation to take over.
“I just feel like God has been so good to us, blessed us, and has shown us so much favor ... I just felt like it was our time,” Gordon said.
Gordon said closing the store has been painful and brought a reality check that it's time to say goodbye to years of history.
“It makes it that much harder to say goodbye. I knew it was going to be hard but didn’t think it was going to be this hard. When I saw those letters drop, oh my gosh, my heart dropped with it,” she said.
Gordon took over after her father Leroy Johnson, who died in 2010. She held down the final generation and recalled memories throughout time.
“There's a lot of memories, I have 57 years of memories here. I remember standing on the stool; I remember my grandparents making us count money back the correct way. You meet so many different people, people are interesting. Some come in with the trouble of the world on their shoulders ... we listen. Some just want to share the good news, all walks of life. Seems like some of everybody has been through here and it's just a good family atmosphere when they feel at home and comfortable," Gordon said.
Betty Johnson, 82, mother of Gordon and second-generation owner of Johnson's Grocery, has been assisting the store with her daughter and has continued running the store after the passing of Sedrick Johnson Sr.
Johnson said the closure brings tears of joy. She said she has lived through fun times and hard times, but through it all God took care of everything.
Gordon said she and her mother look forward to the next chapter of their lives but want to express gratitude toward the community.
“Everybody that has ever stopped here, we really appreciate it. We wanted to be a blessing to the community and they have been a blessing to us as well. Without them, there wouldn’t be no us. All the kind words mean a lot,” she said.
Chapel Hill resident Gregory Ford purchased his last items in the store Monday and said he has been in close connection with the family since it opened. Ford said he considers the business "a pillar" in the community.
“I’ve got mixed emotions right now, bittersweet. I understand everything has a season and when you reach that point, change comes. I am sad because for 57 years I’ve come to this store and traded with this store,” Ford said. “I enjoyed everything and enjoyed the relationship. I’ve seen it evolve ... as a pillar in this community."