200822-N-CL550-1886

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Erik Coffee, from Whitehouse, center, reads casualty reports from a watch-stander checklist during damage control training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

 Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino

