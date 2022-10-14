The Texas Rose Festival brings thousands of visitors to Tyler each year.

The festival's events and its traditions are all about celebrating Tyler, which is the Rose Capital of America, and its heritage. The rose industry has been part of the city's economy for more than 100 years.

If you are in town visiting, welcome! The Tyler Morning Telegraph has compiled some links and information we hope you will find helpful.

Festival-related activities

There are tons of events going on this weekend in celebration of the festival. Click here to view the full schedule, which features an art show, arts/crafts fair, Rose Garden tour, and more.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, going west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street and ended at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Seating is free along the parade route or you can purchase reserved seating tickets for $10 at www.texasrosefestival.com

Things to do

In your free time, Tyler offers a variety of things to do and there's something for everyone — from arts and culture, to historical attractions, to recreation and nature activities, and of course, great food and drinks. Visit Tyler, which is the city's tourism organization, provides a wealth of options on its website.

We've compiled some of our favorite recommendations below, and you can also check out this story about events happening across East Texas this weekend.

Activities

Indoor family fun: Green Acres Bowl, iJump trampoline park, Urban Air Adventure Park, Lake Tyler, Tyler State Park, Discovery Science Place kids museum, Putt-Putt Fun Center, Code Ninjas and more.

Get outside: Tyler Rose Garden, Caldwell Zoo, Lake Tyler, Tyler State Park, Putt-Putt Fun Center, or numerous city parks and trails. Click here for more options.

Arts and culture

There are tons of options, including Gallery Main Street at 110 W. Erwin St. which features juried exhibits on a rotational basis. Stop by Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. See full hours for other days of the week here.

The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 South Mahon, is open this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and free for children under 12.

Since you're in town for the festival, we're sure you've heard about the Tyler Rose Museum, but hear it firsthand from us — it's an absolute must-see. It's filled with memorabilia, vintage dresses and more. Check it out at 420 Rose Park Drive and take a tour of the 14-acre Tyler Municipal Rose Garden while you're there to see thousands of rose bushes with over 200 varieties.

Public art

Art Alley is behind the 200 block of W. Erwin Street, connecting College Avenue and Bois d'Arc Avenue. This is a space where local artists can collectively display their talents while also reactivating a connective alley in downtown. You can see several colorful murals and may even catch an artist in action.

Murals can be found throughout Tyler. Some of the notable ones include the "Eyes of Tyler," which is located at the corner of Elm Street and Broadway Avenue just south of the downtown square alongside the historic Lindsey building.

Another is just across the street back up toward the square, the "Wings of Tyler." This is a fun spot that features a variety of wings that you can pose in front of for photos.

The Keep Tyler Beautiful mural is located at a sidewalk along South Loop 323 between Fry Avenue and New Copeland Road. "Tyler, Texas Est. 1846" is accompanied by wildlife, flowers, greenery and more on this long, winding mural.

A mural at JumpShot Coffee, 734 South Fleishel Ave., is not only beautiful to take photos with but it also has a deeper meaning. The children depicted in the mural are Ugandan orphans the coffee shop owners' support. The shop is temporarily closed, but you can often catch a food truck there at lunch time. Check out their Facebook page for a schedule to see if you can grab a bite while you check out the mural.

There are too many more to list, just drive around and you'll see!

Educational

Along with the art museums, Tyler offers several other historic museums.

The Cotton Belt Depot, 210 East Oakwood Street, is a railroad museum showcasing memorabilia, model trains and more. Check it out this Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, is a military museum with real aircraft, memorabilia, hands-on exhibits and a real-flight simulator. Admission is free for children 5 and under, then $4 and up with discounts for military and seniors. Call (903) 526-1945 for information.

The Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is another can't-miss attraction. Recently renovated with local and state history on display, open this Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are even more options, like a planetarium, historical society museum, historic cemetery, prisoner of war camp and more. Check out a full list and all there details here.

You might also like:

Where to dine

Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q doesn't have famous in its name for nothing. Stanley's not only has amazing, award-winning barbecue, but you can also pretty much always catch some live music on the weekends.

Don Juan's has some of the best authentic Mexican food around. There are a few locations, including the one on the downtown square which is very popular and tasty.

Another Tyler favorite is Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, which has become so popular it's expanding to add its fourth location in the city since it opened two years ago.

Rick's on the Square and Prime 102 steakhouse are two downtown options that have a little something for everybody.

Check out this list of recommendations for dozens more options: Where to dine in Tyler.

Grab a drink

If you're looking for a brewery or winery, you're in luck because East Texas has plenty to choose from.

ETX Brewing, 221 S Broadway Ave, has a variety of craft beer options and is conveniently located downtown.

True Vine Brewing, 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy, is another local favorite and is a great place to bring the whole family, even your dog.

Kiepersol Vineyard is a food and wine destination with a restaurant, tasting room, gift shop, view of the vineyard, and more.

More information: