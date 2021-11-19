Low-income, underinsured and uninsured patients at risk of lung cancer are the center of a donation fundraiser the UT Tyler Health Science Center is hosting during the month of November to benefit and cover costs associated with testing necessary to determine the diagnosis.
Lung cancer awareness T-shirts are being sold for a minimum donation of $20 amongst UT Health and UT Tyler Health Science Center employees, and now the fundraiser is being extended to the general public.
Donations received in the fundraiser could help those in need pay for, for example, a lung biopsy, which is a procedure performed to remove a sample of lung tissue to get a diagnosis of lung cancer.
“A lot of times they struggle, and that is a financial barrier to carry. We want to be able to meet some of those needs to help them be able to get the testing that's needed to move on to the next step in their cancer care,” said Misty Lewis, lung nodule program manager and nurse in the pulmonary clinic at UT Health East Texas.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, Lewis said, and is the second most common cancer in men and women.
Lewis said it's important to receive preventive care because lung cancer does not cause any symptoms until it has spread to other parts of the body. Lewis said the fundraiser is going to help address that.
“Sometimes in people, especially smokers, the stigma is, ‘If I have lung cancer, I don’t want to know I have it’ however, the screening is there to help detect it early,” Lewis said, adding there are now treatments that can be used to help a patient live a longer life, even after a diagnosis.
A lung cancer screening is no different than having a colonoscopy screening or a woman getting a mammogram, Lewis said, emphasizing the importance of checkups if eligible.
Lewis said her goal all month long has simply been to educate and show smokers resources are available to stop smoking.
Those interested in taking part in the donation fundraiser can visit www.uthct.edu/give-online and list lung cancer awareness in the “I want my designated gift to benefit” box.
T-shirts are available to those who donate, but are limited and given on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who have donated and would like to receive a T-shirt can contact misty.lewis@uthct.edu.