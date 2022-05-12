A 59-year-old Tyler man on a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.
Frank Liles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 4:09 p.m. to the crash on FM 16 about 6 miles east of Winona, according to Dark.
A preliminary investigation shows A westbound vehicle driven by a woman from Van was trying to make a left turn from FM 16 into a private drive as Liles was headed west on a motorcycle, according to Dark. The driver of the vehicle did not yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle in the westbound lane.
The report from DPS did not indicate that the driver of the vehicle was injured.