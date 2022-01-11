Parents will no longer need to travel to Dallas or Houston to address their child’s pediatric surgical care thanks to a partnership between Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Pediatric Surgical Associates.
The partnership makes the Tyler hospital the first healthcare facility in East Texas to offer around-the-clock, dedicated pediatric surgery services to patients with the capacity to offer many procedures with board-certified pediatric surgery specialists in Tyler.
Pediatric Surgical Associates surgery services include, but are not limited to, abdominal and abdominal wall surgery, thoracic surgery, genitourinary surgery, head and neck surgery, skin and soft tissue surgery, laparoscopic surgery, birth defects and prenatal counseling. The team of providers has more than 100 years of combined experience and are committed to the safety and well-being of children entrusted to their care.
Physicians will provide 24/7 hospital coverage, ambulatory surgery services and an outpatient clinic located at 417 Saunders Ave., adjacent to the main campus.
“Pediatric Surgical Associates is a highly-respected and experienced group that will be here serving Christus Trinity Mother Frances, offering scheduled and on-call surgical services, as well as a walk-in clinic,” said Lynn Wyllie, Registered Nurse and Certified Surgical Services Manager and associate vice president of Perioperative Services at Christus.
“Previously, outside of the Ear/Nose/Throat procedures, children would need to travel to Dallas or Houston to receive surgical care. Now, they can stay in town – which is better for the patients, for their families and for their care,” Wyllie said.
She added that as partners, Pediatric Surgical Associates aligns closely with the hospital’s mission with how they operate. They will be using the same Epic Electronic Health Record as well, so that families will be able to use MyChart and will also allow for Christus pediatricians to send direct and easy referrals for care.
The group of surgeons is based in Dallas, but several members have ties to East Texas. Dr. Jay Roden, medical director of Pediatric Surgical Associates, said he grew up in East Texas.
“This is a growing community with a need for pediatric surgery and we want to serve that need. We love the mission of Christus Health and we are excited to join together in this effort with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System to allow kids to be cared for in their community, close to home,” Roden said.
Pediatric Surgical Associates utilizes a collaborative, team-based approach to the diagnosis and management of each patient’s surgical condition. They actively involve members of the family, patient’s primary care physician and other members of the health care team throughout each step of the process to achieve the highest quality outcome.
Jason Proctor, ministry president of the Tyler hospital, said the health system takes pride in being able to provide access to high-level care.
“The key factor here is that we can offer these critical pediatric surgery services right away, without having to go out of town for a surgery: consultation, clinic visits, surgery – all right here. Giving our patients that continuity of care is exciting and because it’s not only convenient and related to improved recovery and outcomes, but because it allows us to further our Mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” he said.