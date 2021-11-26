Pediatric specialties are more commonly found in urban areas of the state, which is why Christus Trinity Clinic is celebrating the addition of a new life-saving pediatric specialty to its practice in Tyler.
Parents and guardians will now be able to seek professional pediatric gastroenterologist care in the East Texas area with the addition of Dr. Andrea Glaser to the health system.
As a pediatric gastroenterologist, Glaser specializes in treating children who have conditions that affect the organs in the digestive system, including the stomach, liver and bowel while also helping children who have issues feeding and eating. With Dr. Glaser’s team, the Christus Trinity Clinic will offer a wide range of complex and vital procedures and screenings, including endoscopies and colonoscopies.
“As a Pediatric GI specialist, I am able to provide treatment and relief for children and families struggling with some very difficult conditions,” Glaser said. “I truly value that connection with my patients and the community I serve, and I cannot wait to get to work for the people of Northeast Texas.”
Glaser joined Christus Trinity Clinic from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she served as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Division Director of Pediatric Gastroenterology, and the Medical Director of both the Adolescent and Childhood Weight Loss Clinics.
Glaser earned her undergraduate degree from Hendrix College before completing her medical training – including a residency in Pediatrics and a fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School in Houston. She is board-certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology and General Pediatrics and also speaks Spanish.