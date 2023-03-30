The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
An Evening with Patrick Mahomes, organized by the East Texas Speakers Forum, 7 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Mahomes, a Tyler native who graduated from Whitehouse High School, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory and was named Most Valuable Player. Tickets: $45 to $125. Information: https://easttexasspeakersforum.com/ .
East Texas Book Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Junior College Apache Rooms located at E Lake St, Tyler. The festival will feature 40-plus authors, speakers, break-out sessions, photobooth, raffle prizes and food trucks. Admission: Free. Information: www.facebook.com/smithcountyarealibraries/
Historic Tyler on Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. This home tour will feature five homes in the historic Charnwood district of Tyler. Tickets: $15 for members or $25 for non-members. Can be purchased in person at 714 S. Broadway, 110 E. Charnwood, and 360 S. Fannin Avenue. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Information: historictyler.org/events/
Brunch with Bunny, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will include breakfast, face painting, arts and crafts and photo opportunities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BroadwaySquareMall/ .
Spring Festival, 9 a.m. Saturday, Tyler Berry Farm, 9628 CR 429, Tyler. Includes hay ride, photo opportunities, vendors, food trucks, family activities and live music. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Tylerberryfarm/ .
Ruthie Foster in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: http://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
Michael Jr.’s Funny How Life Works Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, Longview. The comedian has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Comedy Central.” Tickets: $25 to $65. Information: https://www.nblongview.org/ .
Bach’s Lunch, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 815 E. Main St., Kilgore. Featuring Gala Strunk, organ. Dining area will be open at 11:30 a.m., with beverages provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
“Outlaws on the Run” Dalton Dash 5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, downtown Longview. Family Fun Run at 9 a.m. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“Dalton Days & Wild West Show,” presented by Gregg County Historical Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Event features reenactments of infamous downtown Longview bank robbery. Reenactments: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. The event also will include live music, food vendors, petting zoo, face painting, games, crafts and demonstrations. Admission: Free. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Battle of the East Dog and Car Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Dog show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; car and truck show, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Information: (903) 412-1176.
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, 8 p.m. Saturday, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N, Gilmer. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $40. Information: https://www.dwarfanators.com/tour-dates/ .
“Day at the Park” autism awareness event, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Hallsville City Park, 115 W. Main St., Hallsville. Includes food trucks, games and crafts. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfHallsvilleTexas .