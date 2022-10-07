Street closures in downtown Tyler began Friday ahead of the Rose City Music Festival set for Saturday.

The map above details streets that are closed and how to navigate around downtown this weekend.

Closures will end on Sunday, according to the City of Tyler Police Department.

Closed streets include portions of Ferguson Street, North Broadway Avenue, W Erwin Street, S College Avenue and a small portion of Spring Avenue on the square.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Elm Street, Locus Street, N Bois D'Arc Avenue and the majority of S Spring Avenue will be open for travel.

"If you are attending the festival please don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, take a taxi, Uber or Lyft to get home or to your hotel," Tyler PD said. "Stay safe and enjoy."

The Rose City Music Festival will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown square. Dallas-based cover band Penny and the Flamethrowers will kick things off in the afternoon.

Local band Untold Story will perform at 5:15 p.m. Local musician and Season 20 'American Idol' Top 5 finalist Fritz Hager III will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. To follow will be Nelly at 7:45 p.m. Headliner Koe Wetzel will close out the show, starting his set at 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors will be on-site for the event, and local restaurants will offer samples from 2 to 6 p.m. including The Porch at ETX Brewing, Ted Kamel, Villa Montez, Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, Sister 2 Sister Cookies, Posados, Country Meat Market, Taqueria el Lugar, Papacita's, Jalapeno Tree, Chick-fil-A, Taste of North de Light, Kona Ice, Pokey O's and AJ's Sweet Ice.

There will also be three bars; guests can purchase drink tickets for $7.

Festival tickets start at $80. Guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance in anticipation of selling out. For more information or to buy tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com.