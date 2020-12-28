Between last Thursday and this weekend, Smith County reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the county’s death toll to 216.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 344 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative case count of 12,481.
This includes 7,146 confirmed cases and 5,335 probable.
A total of 281 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
The 216 deaths include 147 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 69 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,606 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,959 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,660, NET Health reported.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 13 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,728 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,099 confirmed and 2,629 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,318 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 130, which includes 76 confirmed deaths and 54 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,449 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,352 confirmed and 1,097 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 64. Fourteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,662, and there are 660 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,403 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,433 confirmed and 970 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 526 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,340 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,528 confirmed and 812 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,194, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 59. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,988 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,160 confirmed and 828 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 891, and there are 514 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 513 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 255 confirmed and 258 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.