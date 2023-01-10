The Women In Tyler Committee has announced this year's honorees who will be recognized in March.
Since its start in 1999, the Women In Tyler Committee has been going the extra mile to celebrate Women’s History Month each March by recognizing and honoring local women who have made significant contributions to the community.
“This is eight months of planning,” said Terri Sumpter, co-chair of Women in Tyler. “We brainstorm the themes each year and talk about how we can recognize women.”
This year’s theme is “Women Who Respond," recognizing women in education, healthcare and first responders. Historically, each of the selected honorees share their stories on overcoming hardships, adversity and personal challenges.
At the historic McClendon House in Tyler on Monday evening, six honorees were announced including Mireya Hicks, Mary Elizabeth Jackson, April Molina, Deborah Race, Everlean “Ebbie” Starling and Siretha Toston, who will all be recognized at the group's luncheon in March.
After each luncheon, part of proceeds are given to the Women’s Fund of Smith County and other nonprofits that have made a significant impact in the community. Approximately $35,000 has been given to nonprofits throughout the celebrations.
Additionally, Dr. Carolyn Harvey was recognized for the 2023 Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award.
“These women are very deserving for their notable impacts in the community,” Sumpter said.
The committee announced in August that they were seeking nominations of women. After receiving several nominations, the committee decided on the list of women to be honored.
Molina was the first Hispanic female detective on the Tyler police force and was named Officer of the Year for the Tyler Police Department. She hopes to end the under-reporting of crime in the Hispanic community.
“I really care about the people here,” said Molina, “and I want to continue bettering the community.”
Toston is a mission leader, minister and community servant leader who enjoys coaching and mentoring young ladies. She is driven and invested by her faith.
“I am here for a purpose,” said Tolston, “and I am just getting started.”
Race is a board certified civil appellate attorney. She currently serves on the board of the Women’s Fund of Smith County and Hospice of East Texas.
“I feel I have been very lucky,” Race said. “It is important to give back.”
Hicks has spent over 35 years in early childhood education and development. Her passion is to create a new generation of children who are exposed to different cultures and are fluent in more than one language. She has spent over 35 years in early childhood education and development.
“Tyler is the best place to raise a family,” Hicks said.
Jackson uses her 30-plus years of experience in advocacy work to give back.
“It’s important to be the glue that holds the community together,” Harvey said, “to treat people with respect and dignity.”
She volunteers for many organizations and helps to develop communication plans and message development, while also serving on many Tyler boards and councils.
With more than 40 years of nursing experience, Starling’s passion for healthcare can be experienced by those she interacts with as a liaison for the cancer community. She also works as a sickle cell advocate and educator.
“No matter where you are, what you’re doing -- do it well,” Starling said.
Determined to overcome early childhood challenges, Harvey is a fierce advocate, promotor and community publicist for mental health awareness and support for local and rural communities.
“I didn’t know I was poor,” Harvey said, “I was so happy as a child.”
She currently serves as the manager for the Center for Rural and Community Health at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center, and has published several articles relating to mental health and behavioral healthcare integration.
Women in Tyler will hold its annual program at noon March 30 at the Rose Garden Center. For more information on how to attend or contribute, contact womenintyler@gmail.com.