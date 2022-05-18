The fourth annual Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports was back in person this year.

Hundreds of student athletes and their guests were in attendance of the event.

Tyler Legacy’s Bryson Donnell was awarded the UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Award Male Athlete of the Year and Bishop Gorman's Elizabeth Mahfood was named the the UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Award Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, during the event.

Dr. Alan Moye was the event's guest speaker.

There are 15 participating schools in the Best Preps Tyler and nominations are base on a student-athlete's involvement not only in the sport but also in the classroom and community.

Current schools included are Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community, Chapel Hill, Brook Hill, Cumberland, Whitehouse, Bullard, Lindale, Arp, Troup and Winona.

Read the full story here and view more photos from the event here.