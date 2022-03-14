There will be nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49 as crews work on maintenance.
The ramp closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday one at a time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority asks motorists to be aware of these nightly closures if traveling on Toll 49.
The nightly closures include:
- Monday: FM 16 north and southbound ramps
- Tuesday: SH 64 north and southbound ramps
- Wednesday: 2493 east and westbound ramps
- Thursday: FM 756 east and westbound ramps
The NET RMA is an independent government agency with the goal of accelerating the development of transportation projects, according to a NET RMA release.
Updates on these road closures can be found by visiting NETRMA.org