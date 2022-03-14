20190616_local_toll49_02web.jpg
Traffic heads south from Texas Highway 64 on Toll 49 in Tyler in 2019. Motorists should expect road closures nightly Monday through Thursday this week on Toll 49.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

There will be nightly ramp closures this week on Toll 49 as crews work on maintenance.

The ramp closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday one at a time from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority asks motorists to be aware of these nightly closures if traveling on Toll 49.

 The nightly closures include:

  • Monday: FM 16 north and southbound ramps
  • Tuesday: SH 64 north and southbound ramps
  • Wednesday: 2493 east and westbound ramps
  • Thursday: FM 756 east and westbound ramps

The NET RMA is an independent government agency with the goal of accelerating the development of transportation projects, according to a NET RMA release.

Updates on these road closures can be found by visiting NETRMA.org

 
 

