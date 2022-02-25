A Democratic committee member resigned on Friday afternoon following comments she made that were viewed as racially insensitive.
Nancy Nichols, who had served as the Senate District 1 committeewoman for the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee, has resigned from her post as of 1:47 p.m. on Friday, according to Ben Dickson, Senate District Executive Committeeman.
"I would like to thank Dr. Nichols for her time serving the Democratic Party and I hope we can all learn from this and move forward together," Dickson said.
Nichols attended a virtual Texas County Chairs Association meeting on Feb. 8. Nichols said during the meeting, held via Zoom, she made a comment and used words, she said, she "should not have used."
The comment included what is being called racially insensitive language.
“We had the Trumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town ...” Nichols wrote in the chat during the meeting.
"I immediately apologized and I was truly sincere, as I am now," Nichols said in a public apology issued Thursday. "I openly and earnestly apologize for making that comment and using those words. I am truly sorry for what I have done and should not have done that, and I ask for your forgiveness. As it should have, this has caused me a great deal of pain and sorrow as it has caused many of you a great deal of pain and sorrow as well. And for that I am truly sorry. While I don’t understand many things 100%, I am learning more and more each day and pledge to learn from this mistake and never make it again.
"To all African American colleagues, I owe a special apology. I sincerely and deeply apologize to you and ask for forgiveness. And to all Allies and to each of you, I am deeply sorry that I made those comments. I am so sorry that I hurt you, especially the African American community and all those working for unity. I pray with God’s help that I never make such a mistake again."
More than half of the Democratic county chairs in Senate District 1 signed a petition on Thursday demanding Nichols' resignation.
Chairs who signed the petition include Chris Mack, Cass County Chair; Glenda Pollock, Franklin County Chair; Hunter Evans, Red River County Chair; Leonard Rockwell, Titus County Chair; Maudie Peters, Morris County Chair; Maxine Golightly, Harrison County Chair; Michael Tolbert, Smith County Chair; Winifred Jackson, Upshur County Chair; and Zebrina Robertson, Bowie County Chair.
The nine signatories on the petition represent more than 60 percent of all county chairs in District 1. Other party leaders who sought Nichols' resignation include Texas Democratic Party Chairman Hinojosa and Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats Carroll G. Robinson.
Now that Nichols has resigned, Dickson said there will be a vacancy for her seat. He does not anticipate a replacement being named before the state convention, which is set for July 14.
The State Democratic Executive Committee — known as the SDEC — carries on the activities of the party in communities across Texas and conducts party business in committees. The SDEC is composed of leaders from Texas’ 31 senate districts elected at every state convention and caucus representatives elected by their caucuses, as well as the party officers who are elected at gubernatorial year state conventions or appointed by the state chair.
In a statement on Thursday, Nichols said she is not making excuses for her comment but would like to explain it.
"I was recommended to watch the MasterClass series Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love with Dr. Cornell West, by my friend, a precinct chair here in Smith County who is African American. I respect her and began watching it with a genuine desire to learn so I can be a better ally," Nichols wrote in a statement to the Tyler Paper on Thursday. "Dr. West uses the terms 'chocolate' and 'vanilla.' I felt from his lectures that these terms were kind and carried a sense of love. I understand now that I was wrong in my usage and I have learned from my mistake."
The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats on Thursday evening released information stating it publicly condemns Nichols' "racist remarks."
"Texas Democrats can’t afford to have party leaders, in East Texas, who are racially insensitive and make Black Democrats feel unwelcome in the party. To win back Texas, Democrats need to win back East Texas and we need party leaders who know how to rebuild and grow the Democratic coalition in East Texas by working with, and not alienating Black voters," the TCBD said in a press release.
Further comments will be made at a TCBD press conference at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., in Tyler.
Over the years, Nichols has been active in the local community by taking part in protests, political initiatives and voter education. She previously served as the president of the Democratic Club of Smith County.
Calls from the Tyler Morning Telegraph to Nichols for further comment were not immediately returned Friday.