A winter storm watch has been issued for Smith County, according to the National Weather Service Shreveport.
Beginning late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, a winter storm watch will be in effect for Smith County, along with Red River, Franklin and Wood counties. Cities included are Tyler, Hawkins, Quitman, Winnsboro, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Clarksville, Broken Bow and Idabel.
Heavy wintry mixed precipitation is expected, according to NWS. A NWS weather report shows ice accumulations could reach up to one quarter of an inch.
Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and plan accordingly. The hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening commutes, NWS said.
"Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses will be especially prone to developing slick spots, which could result in black ice and be difficult to detect at night," NWS said in a report.
In Tyler, temperatures will reach 31 degrees Wednesday night. Thursday's high is expected to be 35 degrees with a low of 22 degrees. Sun will return on Friday but the high is expected to be about 35 degrees with a low of 22 that night.
