A $600,000 challenge grant announced Wednesday is aimed at being a catalyst for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County to meet its growing demand to help child victims of abuse.
The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has issued the challenge grant, the Children’s Advocacy center announced at a luncheon at the Grove Kitchen & Gardens Greenhouse. The grant is to be used toward the center’s capital campaign project, which involves buying and renovating the former TCA Cable Building at 3015 S SE Loop 323 to house its programs for abused children and their families.
To meet the requirements of the grant, the center must raise a remaining $578,334 of renovation costs by April 13.
The renovations to the building will create child-friendly spaces suitable to our specific programs, according to the Children’s Advocacy Center. Planned improvements include multiple forensic interview rooms, medical exam space, therapy offices, training rooms, emergency resource supply rooms and office space for staff and law enforcement.
The 39,000-square-foot building provides almost five times the space of the center’s current facility, which will accommodate the rapid growth it has seen during the last four years. In Smith County, forensic interviews and the programs that trickle down from the initial service have increased by 79% during that time.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Chief Development Officer Deanna Sims stressed the importance of the grant.
“Every year, one of every 56 children in Smith County walks through our door as a reported victim of abuse,” Sims said. “That means 20 newly reported child abuse victims here in Smith County come to us every week. And studies show that for every 20 reported victims who get to us, there are 30 others who don’t. So, we aim to bring hope, healing, safety and justice to every child victimized by abuse in Smith County, and empower our community to recognize, report and prevent abuse going forward.”
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County Chief Executive Officer Terri Smith said she is truly grateful for the efforts of everyone involved.
“If you are in this room and you prayed for this building and this journey, then your prayers were answered in a God-sized way. We are eternally thankful,” Smith said.
For more information about services offered by Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, call (903) 533-1880 or visit cacsmithcounty.org.