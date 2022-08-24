Local artist and Arcadia Art Show (AASH) founder Dace Kidd is currently preparing for the sixth volume of her art show set to open Oct. 1.
Kidd started the AASH in 2017 as a way to bring international art to the East Texas area. This year’s volume is Vol6.
“As an artist that participates in an international art scene I noticed that there is a need and potential of having a juried art show in East Texas. Dallas has one, Austin has one, Houston has one, why would not Tyler have one? I asked myself,” Kidd said. “Artists in the area deserve an opportunity to showcase their work locally and it being selected by an international juror which can help them gain credentials and reach audiences they would not be able to otherwise.”
Kidd said the art show has continued to grow since its inception, with more than 150 artists from across the country and overseas entering their work.
“Over the years its popularity and the quality of art showcased have greatly increased. Many are looking forward to the event to see art they would not be otherwise exposed to and also to purchase it to directly support the artists,” she said.
“Of all the submissions, only around 20 artworks are chosen for the show,” Kidd added.
Kidd explained there is no theme to the show, so artists are encouraged to show their best work. Each year a different international judge is chosen.
“This year’s judge is Inta Stalidzane, an artist, designer, and educator; Inta was born in Latvia and is currently based in Toronto, Canada,” she said. "She has worked creatively and lived for several years in the United Kingdom. She has been part of the international art scene for over a decade, being an artist and an ambassador for the creative vision of others.
“I invited Inta to judge the show because she has a fresh perspective on emerging American artists."
Kidd said the show will take place in the gallery space of the Martin Walker Law Firm and submissions will be judged on four categories; Best in Show, Runner-Up, Most Creative Work, and People’s Choice.
“I partnered with Martin Walker Law Firm, who agreed to host the art exhibit in their beautiful law office and gallery space. I reached out to local businesses and art patrons whose donations are providing cash prizes for the different categories,” Kidd said.
The show will open Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Arcadia Theater, Martin Walker Law Firm headquarters and will be on view through Nov. 25. Admission is free. On opening night every guest can vote for their favorite piece and determine who will win the People’s Choice award, according to Kidd.
Kidd has created several works of art around Tyler including a recent mural on an exterior wall at JumpShot Coffee. However, she does not submit her own work for the show.
Interested artists can submit their work through Aug. 26 at midnight at www.artshowtyler.com where the online exhibit can also be viewed and selected pieces can be purchased.
AASH Vol6 is sponsored by Martin Walker Law Firm, The Mortgage House, Green Cat Consulting, Gold Leaf Gallery, East Texas Whiskey Club and individual donors.