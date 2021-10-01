JACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville now shines a little brighter thanks to local artist Odessa Helm. Helm, who is from Rusk, has been painting her whole life and painted her first mural almost a year ago in the Tyler Art Alley. Since that time, she has gone on to paint more than twenty.
Helm said art has been with her for as long as she can remember, but she just recently transitioned into painting full time.
“I have always loved art. I remember being in third grade and saying I wanted to be an artist when I grew up,” she said. “Until a few weeks ago this was just a hobby.”
Helm said murals are special because the can connect a community.
“My favorite part about painting murals is the community aspect. I love getting to put something up that everyone can interact with,” said Helm. "Murals can completely change the feeling of a community or business. They are such a big attraction. It brings everyone so much happiness and I think we should spread that as much as possible. Murals are such a good way to spread a message,” she continued.
The mural, which faces Highway 79, was commissioned by the owners of Neighbors Coffee, a new coffee shop set to open this fall.
"This mural project began when Neighbors Coffee reached out to me. We bounced several ideas around until we got one that we liked,” said Helm. “The actual design for the mural came from talking with the owners of Neighbors coffee. They weren’t sure on an idea but they definitely knew they wanted something to symbolize unity.”
“Jessey (one of the owners) once said she wanted everyone to feel like they were welcome, no matter their background just to sit and have a cup of coffee together. So, that is where the inspiration for the design came from,” Helm said.
Jessey Woodson, who owns the coffee shop with her husband Zach Woodson and another married couple Ben and Emily Casey, said the size of the wall and the fact the it faced a major highway were both wonderful reasons to make it something special.
“A wall of that size that is facing a highway deserves a fantastic mural. I think anytime you have the opportunity to turn something mundane into something beautiful you should,” said Woodson.
Woodson went on to say she couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome and hopes the artwork helps spread a special message.
“During the design phase of this project we set out to create a piece of art rather than an advertisement and I think that shines through in the final project,” she said. “Odessa took our thoughts and brought them to life on that wall. God calls us to show and be love to all - so we hope this piece serves as a reminder of that.”
The mural spans approximately 2,000 square feet and took Helm five days of painting to complete.
For more information regarding business murals, call 903-530-1487 or email odessa.scollins@gmail.com.