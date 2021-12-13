Election day in Smith County
The filing period for the March Republican and Democratic primaries closed at 6 p.m. Monday.

Candidates had to file with either the Smith County Republican or Democratic chairs to be part of the 2022 primaries. 

To find out who is running in Smith County, continue reading below. To see candidates who have filed on the state and federal level visit https://bit.ly/3ESG769 .

While candidates had to file with the Republican or Democratic chair by 6 p.m. Monday, if they filed very close to the deadline, the Texas Secretary of the State website may not yet be updated with their information, according to David Stein, Smith County Republican Party Chair. 

According to the Texas Secretary of the State website, the following candidates have filed with the Smith County Republican Party chair as of Monday: 

Smith County judge

Smith County Court at Law No. 1 judge 

  • Jason Ellis, Incumbent 

Smith County Court at Law No. 2 judge

  • Taylor Heaton, incumbent

Smith County Court at Law No. 3 judge

  • Sara Maynard, attorney

  • Trevor M. Rose attorney

  • Clay White, attorney

Smith County district clerk

  • Penny Clarkston, incumbent

Smith County clerk

  • Karen Bryant Phillips, incumbent

Smith County treasurer

  • Jamie Boersma, project coordinator

  • Kelli R. White, incumbent

Smith County commissioner Pct. 1 - unexpired term

  • Pam Frederick, retired teacher and Bullard mayor

  • Fritz Hager, Jr., pastor 

Smith County commissioner Pct. 2

  • Mike Adams, retired paramedic

  • Anwar Khalifa, manager

  • John Moore, writer

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

  • Andy Dunklin, incumbent

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

  • James L. Meredith, incumbent

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

  • Ronnie Hester, human resources manager

  • Laney Pilcher-Barnes, paralegal 

  • Curtis Wulf, law firm administrator 

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5

  • Jon Wayne Johnson, incumbent

Smith County Constable Pct. 2

  • Wayne Allen, district manager

  • Deal Folmar, retired

  • Chris Roberts, self employed

According to the Secretary of the State website, the following candidates have filed with the Smith County Democratic Party chair as of Monday: 

Smith County Commissioner Pct. 4 

  • Ralph Caraway Sr., minister 

Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

  • Quincy Beavers, incumbent

  • Derrick Choice, program manager at state department of health

 
 

