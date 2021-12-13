The filing period for the March Republican and Democratic primaries closed at 6 p.m. Monday.
Candidates had to file with either the Smith County Republican or Democratic chairs to be part of the 2022 primaries.
To find out who is running in Smith County, continue reading below. To see candidates who have filed on the state and federal level visit https://bit.ly/3ESG769 .
While candidates had to file with the Republican or Democratic chair by 6 p.m. Monday, if they filed very close to the deadline, the Texas Secretary of the State website may not yet be updated with their information, according to David Stein, Smith County Republican Party Chair.
According to the Texas Secretary of the State website, the following candidates have filed with the Smith County Republican Party chair as of Monday:
Smith County judge
Neal Franklin, Smith County Pct. 1 commissioner
Smith County Court at Law No. 1 judge
Jason Ellis, Incumbent
Smith County Court at Law No. 2 judge
Taylor Heaton, incumbent
Smith County Court at Law No. 3 judge
Sara Maynard, attorney
Trevor M. Rose attorney
Clay White, attorney
Smith County district clerk
Penny Clarkston, incumbent
Smith County clerk
Karen Bryant Phillips, incumbent
Smith County treasurer
Jamie Boersma, project coordinator
Kelli R. White, incumbent
Smith County commissioner Pct. 1 - unexpired term
Pam Frederick, retired teacher and Bullard mayor
Fritz Hager, Jr., pastor
Smith County commissioner Pct. 2
Mike Adams, retired paramedic
Anwar Khalifa, manager
John Moore, writer
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Andy Dunklin, incumbent
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
James L. Meredith, incumbent
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
Ronnie Hester, human resources manager
Laney Pilcher-Barnes, paralegal
Curtis Wulf, law firm administrator
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5
Jon Wayne Johnson, incumbent
Smith County Constable Pct. 2
Wayne Allen, district manager
Deal Folmar, retired
Chris Roberts, self employed
According to the Secretary of the State website, the following candidates have filed with the Smith County Democratic Party chair as of Monday:
Smith County Commissioner Pct. 4
Ralph Caraway Sr., minister
Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
Quincy Beavers, incumbent
Derrick Choice, program manager at state department of health