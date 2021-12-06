Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin held a press conference Monday to speak about his decision to run for Smith County judge.
Franklin officially announced his intention to run on Friday, one day after current Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress.
“Even though the cat is already out of the bag, I’m Commissioner Neal Franklin and I want to be your next county judge,” he told those gathered at the press conference.
Franklin said he is grateful for all of those who have helped and encouraged him. Franklin said he has gotten to where he is today thanks to each supporter, county employees, department leaders, Smith County commissioners, his wife, Moran and others.
Franklin said he began receiving calls and texts a couple of weeks ago encouraging him to run for county judge. Initially, running for this position was not on his radar, but after some consideration he decided he would be a good fit for the job, Franklin said.
When big decisions come his way Franklin said he always first turns to God to ask “for the doors to be open wide,” then turns to his wife, Valli.
“Valli was on board and the doors seemed to fly wide open,” he said.
When making his decision to run, Franklin said he also reflected on a recent message heard during a church service. He said the preacher spoke of being prepared and how it would bring peace in both life and faith. Franklin said he asked himself, “Am I prepared to be county judge,” and after thinking about his past leadership experiences, the answer was yes.
Franklin served as the Tyler fire chief and emergency management coordinator for more than seven years and has been Precinct 1 county commissioner since Jan. 1 this year.
He said the county is in great shape and has really good relationships with partners and municipalities all over the county. When it comes to maintaining these relationships he asked, “Who can carry us forward,” to which he responded, “I believe I can.”
He added that using the same conservative principles will continue to foster relationships in the county. Franklin believes Smith County has truly become “a beacon among other counties."
If elected, Franklin said he looks forward to enforcing his leadership goals of inspiring others to dream, learn more, do more and become more.