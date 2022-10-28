It's the weekend before Halloween and many are looking for family-friendly activities in Tyler. We've compiled this list to help you make your plans.

Pumpkin patches across East Texas are still open to visit. See a full list here:

There are numerous festivals and trunk-or-treat events in Tyler.

Friday

Fall festival, costume parade at The Hamptons

The Hamptons of Tyler Senior Living is hosting a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler.

Attendees are invited to bring their kids in their best costumes. The event will start with a trick-or-treat costume parade through the halls of The Hamptons Assisted Living and Memory Care. The parade will then make its way to the Independent Living section of the community for a trunk-or-treat with candy, games, and music from “Debbie the DJ.”

Hot dogs will be available for $5. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. BIGFoot Ice Shack will also be on-site selling snow cones.

Trick-or-treating at Starbucks

One of Tyler's Starbucks locations is inviting the community to a Halloween activity on Friday night.

Starbucks, at 4790 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will have trick-or-treating inside and on the patio from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be candy and non-candy treats provided.

The location will offer a free kids-size hot cocoa for anyone in costume.

Trunk-or-treat at Petal Hill

Petal Hill Nursing & Rehab Center, 900 S. Baxter in Tyler, will hold a trunk-or-treat event at 5 p.m. Friday in the back parking lot.

Call Lydia at 903-521-6715 for more information.

Saturday

‘Tent’-or-treat at Whitehouse market

The Whitehouse Farmers Market will close out its 2022 season with a special market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29.

The market will include spooky trick-or-treating at tents around the market at 109 E Main St.

There will be face painting, kids activities, and a bounce house.

Boo at the Zoo in Tyler

The Caldwell Zoo is holding its annual Boo at the Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event is packed full of activities and unique experiences that showcase the spirit of the season. There will be more decorations and activities for ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes of all ages.

There will be limited tickets available at the ticket booth Saturday and Sunday. It is recommended to get tickets in advance online to make your entry much easier than buying tickets on site, according to the zoo.

Tickets cost $16.50 per adult, $14.50 for seniors 55 years and up, $12.50 for children 3 to 12, and free for children 2 years and under.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Trunk-or-treat at Tyler Legacy

Tyler ISD is holding a trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Legacy High School parking lot.

The event is for elementary and middle school students and will be safe and fun, according to organizers.

Festival set at Southside Baptist Church

Southside Baptist Church, 8875 Old Jacksonville in Tyler, is holding its fall fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event will feature games, food, candy, a train and a maze.

Trunk-or-treat at state veterans home

The Watkins Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane in Tyler, will hold a Halloween trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Veteran families are welcome to hand out candy on each cottage’s front porch, and the public is invited.

Email McKenzie.Roberts@hmrvsi.com to reserve your spot or for any questions.

Lindale trick-or-treat event

The second annual Downtown Lindale Trick-or-Treat event is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event will feature games, a haunted house, photoshoot and photo ops, lots of candy and more.

After the event, attendees can finish off the night with a movie in the park, “Hocus Pocus,” at dusk at Darden Harvest Park. Kona Ice and popcorn will be available.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.galazcpa.com/halloween.

East Texas Locals trunk-or-treat, car show

East Texas Locals and Kim’s Convenience Store will host a trunk-or-treat and car and truck show Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10750 FM-346, Flint.

Car/truck registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. with judging from 6 to 7 p.m. and awards at 7:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a costume contest at 7 p.m.

Visit www.easttexaslocals.com for more information.

Rose City Customs trunk-or-treat

Rose City Customs, 2221 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, is holding its first-ever trunk-or-treat from 5 to 9 pm. Saturday.

There will be bounce houses, a dunk booth, face painting, hay ride, costume contest, raffles, door prizes, candy, food and more.

The event is family friendly with free entry.

For more information, call 903-630-2715.

Tyler Classical Academy festival

Tyler Classical Academy will hold its fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the school, 3405 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.

There will be game booths, a trunk-or-treat, petting zoo, haunted house walkthrough, food trucks from Billy Bob's, Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice.

Two-day event set at Life Church Tyler

Life Church Tyler, 107 Barbee Drive, Tyler, is holding a two-day trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., the trunk-or-treat will be held with lots of candy for the kids. There will also be hot dogs.

Saturday, attendees will have the chance to enter giveaways for a Nintendo Switch, Apple AirPods, and bikes.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a special gathering with free snowcones and a giveaway drawing to announce the winners.

Call (903) 939-9299 for more information.

Sunday

Lanes Chapel invites community to trunk-or-treat

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler, will hold a trunk-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

The event will feature an obstacle course, toddler bounce house, cake walk, hot dogs, trunk games, photo booth and more.

Family fun festival at New Life Worship Center

New Life Worship Center, 18535 US 69 S. Tyler, is holding its Family Fun Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

The night of free fun will include an inflatable slide, obstacle course, bounce houses, games, cake walk, dunk tank and free hot dogs, hamburgers and candy.

Community event at Central Baptist Church

Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler, invites the community to its trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

There will be games, food trucks, inflatables and candy.

Trunk-or-treat, Dia de los Muertos celebration in downtown Tyler

An event uniting cultures will be held in downtown Tyler from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature a trunk-or-treat as well as Dia de los Muertos activities.

There will be music, a Selena costume/performance contest, food trucks, prizes, candy and more.

Trunk-or-treat at West Erwin Church of Christ

West Erwin Church of Christ, 420 West Erwin St. in Tyler, will hold a trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

There will also be inflatables, a frighthouse, face painting and a chili cookoff.

The event is free.

Monday

CBS19 second-annual trunk-or-treat

CBS19 news station will be holding its second-annual trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Vehicles will need to enter through the front entrance of the Green Acres Bowling Alley (loop entrance) then turn right between the station and satellite dishes to get into the candy line.

All vehicles will go through the line and exit out the front entrance of the station. Please bring trick-or-treat bags as they will not be provided.

CBS19’s Trunk-or-Treat is sponsored by Bill Dickason Chevrolet-Buick and Special Health Resources.

Haunted houses

● World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Attractions include Nightmares on Oakwood Street and Karnevil’s Revenge. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .

● Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, 15972 Texas 64 E., Tyler. Attractions include House of the Broken and The Wicked Playground. Tickets: Adults, $15 main haunt, $20 two haunts; children up to 12 years old, $7.50 main haunt, $10 one haunt. Information: http://facebook.com/corpsegrove .

Other

For events happening in other areas of East Texas, check out or list of Halloween activities across the area here. You can also check out our list of things to do this weekend in the area, including non-Halloween activities.