Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches.
Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:
Blueberry Ridge Farm
Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a hayride and other fall activities at the Blueberry Ridge Farm Pumpkin Patch, 2785 E. U.S. 80 in Mineola. The patch is open today through Nov. 5. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 and includes a hayride. For information, visit blueberryridgefarm.com/ .
Calie’s Acre
The pumpkin patch at Calie’s Acre, 10589 Texas 300 in Gilmer, opens this weekend. Along with pumpkins, the attraction offers a hayride, sunflower field and more fall activities. Calie’s Acre is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 or $20, depending on activities. For information, call (903) 295-2000 or visit facebook.com/Caliesacrepumpkinpatch .
Danville Farms
Danville Farms, 2000 Danville Road in Kilgore, will open for the season today. Along with a pumpkin patch, activities include hayrides, a petting zoo, football toss, barrel slides, rope a cow, obstacle course and more. Danville Farms is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person. For information, visit facebook.com/DanvillefarmsEtx .
First Christian Church Pumpkin Patch
The pumpkin patch at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, opened this past weekend for the season. There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from and lots of photo opportunities. The patch is open 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hill Creek Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch
Hill Creek Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch, 14749 Hwy 110 S in Whitehouse, opened this past weekend and will remain open until Oct. 31. People can visit and pick a pumpkin or more noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday. For information, call (903) 530-1850 or visit hillcreekbaptist.com/pumpkinpatch .
Lanes Chapel Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Buy a pumpkin or take a train ride at the Lanes Chapel Pumpkin Patch, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, until Oct. 31 or until every pumpkin is sold out. People can visit the patch 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. All pumpkin proceeds go toward the church's ministry and to local nonprofits.
Lonesome Dove Drive-thru Safari and Sanctuary
Visit more than 500 animals and choose a pumpkin from the Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari and Sanctuary Pumpkin Patch, 1782 U.S. 59 N. in Jefferson, which opens today. After picking a pumpkin, visitors also can take a ride on the train and see Halloween décor along the route. The drive-thru safari is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $12 for children and $18 for adults. For information, visit lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/home .
Palestine Grace Church Pumpkin Patch
The Palestine Grace Church Pumpkin Patch, 2130 Country Club Road in Palestine, will be open today to Oct 31. Planned activities along with the pumpkin patch movie nights, drum circles, a food truck festival, touch-a-truck event, a fall fest and more. The patch is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For details, visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin .
Plantation Pines
Fall on the farm kicked off this past weekend at Plantation Pines, 10098 CR 429 in Tyler. The farm has pumpkins, a you-pick-it flower patch, play area, picnic tables, hayride and more. It is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch
Pick the perfect pumpkin at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch, 214 College Ave in Henderson. The patch is open today through Oct. 31. Along with pumpkins, other planned events include a blessing of animals, pumpkin painting, movie in the patch and more. People can visit the patch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit facebook.com/StMatthewsPumpkinPatch .
Yesterland Farm
Visit Yesterland Farm, 15410 Interstate 20 in Canton, during its fall festival that lasts until Nov. 6. Activities include a you-pick pumpkin patch. In October, Yesterland Farms is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. In November, it is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit yesterlandfarm.com .