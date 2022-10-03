A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr.

The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for him and his children. When FBI agent Wilbuss Graham, played by Baker, realizes his parole officer salary is not enough, he does whatever it takes to make it happen -- even if it means breaking the law.

The movie is a sequel to the first Parole Money with both films being shot in East Texas and starring several East Texans as cast members.

Baker, who graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1999 and now lives in South Tyler, said it was important to him to represent his East Texas community.

“It is most important to me to film with an all East Texas cast, but to also push it through both East Texas and outside of East Texas to show the world how much talent is here,” Baker said. “I love everyone and I love to see unity from us all. East Texas has a massive amount of star power and I want the world to see it.”

Baker said he hopes the film reflects the diversity and unity in the East Texas area.

“What we are doing has never been done before here in East Texas on social media and throughout the East Texas communities before, and that is showing that we can work together and be successful on the same team while maintaining a positive movement,” he said. “We represent every ethnicity, we represent every East Texas county and together we are unstoppable.”

Baker said he felt compelled to make the second film following the success of the first Parole Money.

“We had so much success with the packed theaters with the first Parole Money film here in East Texas and then at the Choctaw Casino's and other places,” he said. “Then the online digital platforms success came next; after that I felt I had no choice but to deliver a second Parole Money film. Not to mention, the first Parole Money film ending leaves any viewer wanting to see more.”

The films come out of Baker’s company MjBB Logistics Films which he started in 2020.

“The sentimental value stemming from any of my projects means the world to me. Impacting lives and inspiring the adults and the youth matters way more than the money,” Baker said. “With my film company MjBB Logistics Films, I am for giving anyone an opportunity, no matter what race, gender or age.”

The film premieres have been an emotional experience with Baker saying he is touched by the impact the films have had on cast members' families.

“It's an unexplainable emotional feeling to watch the cast members' kids stop and gaze at the poster of mom, dad or a relative outside of the movie theater beside,” he said. “The parent or relative is already a beloved role model on a daily basis, but now in that child’s eyes, their parent or relative is just as big as any movie star. That is a heartfelt level of joy and emotion that is mentally irreversible, the impact of this is immeasurable.”

Baker said he was grateful for the community support of the film projects.

“Thank you to every single person who has supported the Parole Money film projects in any way; we are grateful and humbled beyond words,” he said.

Baker is currently working on Parole Money 3, a comedy film, and drama.

Parole Money was published to Amazon Prime and many other digital platforms earlier this year.