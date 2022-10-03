The premiere of Parole Money 2 was held at Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. The money is the second installment of the Parole Money project by Michael Baker, Sr. of MjBB Logistics Films.
The film was shot at various Tyler locations and primarily includes an East Texas cast.
“It is most important to me to film with an all East Texas cast, but to also push it through both East Texas and outside of East Texas to show the world how much talent is here,” Baker said. “I love everyone and I love to see unity from us all. East Texas has a massive amount of star power and I want the world to see it.”