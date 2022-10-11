After months of preparation and anticipation, it's finally time for the 89th Texas Rose Festival.
Several events will be held leading up to the big parade set for Saturday morning. For further details, check out this story.
What is the Texas Rose Festival?
The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 to celebrate the city of Tyler and its "mascot," the rose. "Rich in heritage and tradition, the festival offers enchanting ceremonial events – the Queen’s Coronation, Ribbon Cutting and Rose Presentation, the Queen’s Tea, and the Rose Parade – all amidst a backdrop of brilliant roses as vibrant and colorful as the community they represent," according to TRF.
When and where is the parade?
The parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard then follow a route west on Front Street. It will end inside the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Where can I watch the parade?
In person, anywhere on the east side of the parade route is free. You can also purchase reserved seating tickets for $10 in advance at www.texasrosefestival.com, in-person at the UT Tyler Cowan Center Box Office, 3900 University Blvd., or at the event at the stadium, 400 Fair Park Dr.
The parade will also be live-streamed on ketk.com or on-air on KETK/FOX51 at 9 a.m. Saturday.
What's the full itinerary?
This schedule includes details about all official Texas Rose Festival events, as well as other citywide events available for tourists and residents alike. There are many free events that are open to the public while others require tickets.
Now through Oct. 29
- Tours at the Historic Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 through Oct. 29 at 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Vintage Rose Festival gowns will be on display inside the home and guests can take a stroll on the home's beautiful grounds. Information: 903-531-1286 or www.goodmanmuseum.com .
Thursday
- Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer Service, 10 a.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Free admission, open to the public.
- Texas Rose Festival Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. An exquisite display of over 7,000 rose blooms paired with the theme "Empires of Enchantment." Free to the public, open for viewing during the Texas Rose Festival.
- Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Information: www.paletteofrosesartleague.com
- Walk & Talk in the Rose Garden, 1:30 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The Smith County Master Gardeners will offer guided tours through the rose garden and botanical garden.
Friday, Oct. 14
- Texas Rose Festival Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center,420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.
- Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Information: www.paletteofrosesartleague.com
- Walk & Talk in the Rose Garden, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The Smith County Master Gardeners will offer guided tours through the rose garden and botanical garden.
- Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon, 11:15 a.m. at The Cascades, 4511 Briarwood Rd., featuring a guest speaker. Tickets are $50 and up and can be purchased at www.texasrosefestival.com.
- Texas Rose Festival Ladies’ Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Rogers Nursing Health Science Center, corner of 5th Street and Fleishel, featuring guest speaker Jennifer B. Pickens, who is a White House social expert, historian and author. Tickets can be purchased at www.texasrosefestival.com for $100 and up ,and seating is limited.
- Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation, 2 p.m. at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center, 3900 University Blvd. An impressive theatrical experience for visitors of all ages that boats a unique theme with gorgeous gowns, staging and an intriguing story. Tickets from $15 to $45 at www.texasrosefestival.com or in-person at the UT Tyler Cowan Center Box Office, 3900 University Blvd.
- Roseland Plantation Afternoon Tea and Historic Tour, 2 p.m. at 2591 State Hwy. 64 (6 miles west of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport), featuring a four-course afternoon tea and historic plantation tour. Tickets: $40 per person, all-inclusive or $10 for tour only; reservations required for both. Information: 903-849-0205 or www.roselandplantation.com
- Texas Rose Festival Evening Coronation, 7 p.m. at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center, 3900 University Blvd. Tickets from $20 to $85 at www.texasrosefestival.com or in-person at the UT Tyler Cowan Center Box Office, 3900 University Blvd.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Texas Rose Festival Pre-parade Activities, 9 a.m. at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Dr.
- Texas Rose Festival Parade, 9 a.m. going west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street, featuring more than 120 parade entries with custom floats for the Queen and her Court, color guards, bands, car clubs, dance teams, Shriners and dignitaries, and more. Viewing on the eastside parade route is free. Reserved seating tickets are available in advance for $10 either in-person at UT Tyler Cowan Center Box Office, 3900 University Blvd., online at www.texasrosefestival.com, or at the event at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 400 Fair Park Dr. You can also watch the parade on www.ketk.com or on-air on KETK-FOX51.
- Texas Rose Festival Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.
- Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.
- Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 vendors will provide handmade items such as creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food & more. Free admission (kids zone & concessions for a fee), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com.
- Couple’s Classic Movie in the Park, 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free.
- Tyler’s Old Rose Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Goodman-Legrand House, 624 N. Broadway Ave.
- Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The tea is an opportunity to meet the Rose Queen and her Court in their full coronation costumes, while also showcasing the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 vendors will provide handmade items such as creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food & more. Free admission (kids zone & concessions for a fee), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com.
- Texas Rose Festival Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.